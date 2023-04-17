Ale-8-One Kicks Off Summer With Yet Another Flavor, Ale-8 Peach To Hit Stores May 8th
...Our growing portfolio of flavors is a direct result of our community-focused mission, giving consumers what they want with ingenuity at the forefront.”WINCHESTER, KY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ale-8-One, the iconic Kentucky soda brand, announces another new addition to the brand’s expanding flavor family, launching a limited-edition Peach Ale-8 on May 8th. The new peach flavor looks to replicate the success of last summer’s Blackberry Ale-8 launch, which sold out before the season even ended. The limited run of Peach Ale-8 is a blend of sweet sunny peaches along with the signature ginger flavor that Ale-8 is known for. With 4-packs of Peach hitting shelves just after the Derby, this summer in a bottle launch will sell out fast.
— Daphne Phipps, Innovation Director Ale-8-One
Along with the new summer flavor launch, Ale-8 will host a corresponding event series celebrating the season of sun and sips. The series will kick off in Lexington and will wind its way through the Bluegrass from April to August with consumer-facing activations and giveaways.
“For almost a century, Ale-8 has been a staple product of the Bluegrass, delivering on flavor and quality to our loyal consumers. Our growing portfolio of flavors is a direct result of our community-focused mission, giving consumers what they want with ingenuity at the forefront.”
Fans are encouraged to grab their 4-packs and share the love on social before this summer flavor disappears! Visit ale8one.com or follow @ale8one on social to stay updated on the Peach Ale-8 launch and the upcoming summer event series.
About Ale-8-One
Ale-8-One Bottling Company was founded in 1902 by G.L. Wainscott in Winchester, Kentucky and remains the oldest privately held bottler in the United States still owned and operated by the founding family. Ale-8-One soft drink has been bottled in green glass in Winchester since 1926. The only soft drink invented in Kentucky still in existence, Ale-8’s proprietary blend is flavored with ginger and citrus and contains less carbonation and fewer calories than conventional sodas. The company's founder and inventor, G.L. Wainscott developed the recipe, and to this day his great-great-nephew, Fielding Rogers, personally blends every batch of Ale-8. Ale-8 is widely available in Kentucky, nationwide online, in Kroger stores throughout the Southeast, and at most Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores and at Fresh Market. ale8one.com / @ale8one Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
