Automated Guided Vehicle Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue, and Research Report on the Major Drivers by 2032

Market Size – USD 4.80 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.0%, Market Trends – Rising demand for smart manufacturing

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report, Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market Research Report and Forecast to 2032, provides a detailed analysis of the global Automated Guided Vehicle Market, including market size, market share, current and future trends, and the most recent technological breakthroughs. The research provides information on the regional and global competitive landscape of the Automated Guided Vehicle Market along with a complete prognosis through 2032. The impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on the market for lead-free piezoelectric ceramic materials has been updated in the most recent research. It examines the impact of the epidemic on each region's political and economic systems. It presents a present and projected view of the pandemic's effects on supply chain disruptions and economic volatility.

The global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market size was USD 4.80 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing usage of AGVs in the e-commerce industry and greater adoption of industry 4.0 technologies are key factors driving market revenue growth.

In the e-commerce sector, automated guided vehicles (AGVs) are used to automate the transportation of items inside of a warehouse or fulfilment centre. An order picker can retrieve items for an order by using AGVs to move things from storage racks to packing and shipping locations. AGVs can also be used to segregate and sort products according to their destination or order type, which increases the effectiveness of the shipping process.

The study outlines the rapidly evolving and growing market segments along with valuable insights into each element of the industry. The industry has witnessed the entry of several new players, and the report aims to deliver insightful information about their transition and growth in the market. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures are all outlined in the report.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

Swisslog Holding AG, Egemin Automation Inc., Bastian Solutions, LLC, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Dematic, JBT, Seegrid Corporation, TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., and BALYO

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Segmentations of the Automated Guided Vehicle Market

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the period between 2022 and 2032. This analysis can help readers looking to expand their business by targeting emerging and niche markets. Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Research analysts assess the market positions of the leading competitors and provide competitive analysis for each company. For this study, this report segments the global Automated Guided Vehicle market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Segments Covered in this report are:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hardware

Software

Service

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Tow Vehicle

Forklift Truck

Pallet Truck

Hybrid Vehicles

Unit Load Carrier

Others

Navigation Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Laser Guidance

Inductive Guidance

Vision Guidance

Magnetic Guidance

Natural Navigation

Others

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The hardware segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. This is attributed to rising demand for advanced sensors such as Laser sensors, image sensors, and others in AGVs.

The tow vehicle segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. This is due to rising demand for small and sophisticated automated tow vehicles using software and sensors to navigate automatically.

The laser guidance segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. This can be attributed to increasing use of laser guidance systems to navigate with higher accuracy and precision.

The logistics and warehousing segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. This is due to increasing popularity of AGVs in logistics and warehousing that can be programmed to perform independently without much human intervention, which in turn, has risen demand for AGVs in logistics and warehouses.

The wholesale and distribution sector segment is expected to account for highest revenue share over the forecast period. Increasing popularity for new technologies such as Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) that can be used in AGVs for inventory management.

The Europe market is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. This is due to increasing initiatives and conducive policies to facilitate smart manufacturing as well as support from the European Union (EU).

Additional information offered by the report:

Along with a complete overview of the global Automated Guided Vehicle market, the report provides detailed scrutiny of the diverse market trends observed on both regional and global levels.

The report elaborates on the global Automated Guided Vehicle market size and share governed by the major geographies.

It performs a precise market growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, and a study of the micro- and macro-economic indicators.

It further presents a detailed description of the company profiles of the key market contenders.

