Winning Techniques in Golfing Exposed in New Book

Ben Hogan’s “Secret Swing” Written in Entertaining Golf Book
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Golfers follow certain techniques and methods to achieve success. While there are instructional literatures available, there is a sheer complexity to these materials, causing readers to lose interest. The truth is, only a few golfing books give well-written instructional materials that could bring aspiring professional golfers to succeed in their careers.
Worry no more. Rising and prolific author Curtis Elliot writes a book that will surely be essential to your success - for newbies and professionals alike. The book “Breakthrough in Golf: Building a Winning Golf Swing with the Hip to Hip Method” teaches Ben Hogan's "secret" swing fundamentals of turning your hips effectively in your backswing and downswing - best practices that will definitely make a difference.
“We guarantee it,” says Elliot. “Once you learn the method, you will see a steady, noticeable improvement in your golf swing. You will actually know how your swing fundamentally works,” Elliot continues.
George, an Amazon-verified reviewer says, “We have been trying to get into golfing and bought these golfing stuff and started playing in the course, then we needed more guidance and hired coaches and all but it was expensive and still lacking.”
However, George says that when he came across this book which gives “really good insight on getting the perfect swing” things turned out well. “I appreciate the tips on balance and the right movement. It really helped a lot on my swing,” he says.
Veritas Vincint, another Amazon reviewer says, “The physical diagrams are particularly helpful… Also, some of the narration of physical movement gets a bit hard to follow, so a final proofread for clarity might be advised. Other than that, however, this is a very useful and enjoyable read for golf lovers, regardless of their skill level.”
Curtis Elliott is a lawyer in Charlotte, North Carolina. He is a former starting member of the Men's Varsity Golf Team at the University of South Carolina. He has been playing and studying competitive golf technique and strategy for over 40 years.
"Breakthrough in Golf: Building a Winning Golf Swing with the Hip to Hip Method" is now available on Amazon and other leading digital bookstore channels worldwide.
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
