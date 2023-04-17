Book Teaches Methods to Improve Golfing Performance

“Breakthrough in Golf” Details Ways to Succeed in Golfing Through Techniques
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- All golfers want to improve their golf swing. Yet, the sheer complexity of instructional literature is a barrier to learning. In fact, only a few golfing books give well-written instructional materials that could bring aspiring professional golfers to succeed in their careers.
Finally, author Curtis Elliot brings a book that teaches Ben Hogan's "secret" swing fundamentals of turning your hips effectively in your backswing and downswing in “Breakthrough in Golf: Building a Winning Golf Swing with the Hip to Hip Method”.
“Once you learn the method, you will see a steady, noticeable improvement in your golf swing,” Elliot says. You will actually know how your swing fundamentally works. “We guarantee it!” says Elliot.
Veritas Vincint, an Amazon-verified reviewer says, “A down-to-earth read about one of the most complex, yet seemingly simple sports on the planet, this guide to getting a better swing is well worth the read. Ideal for golfers of any level, this book doesn't hold the secret of a good swing, but a comprehensive review of our bodies and minds as we engage in golf, as well as the physical aspects of the maneuver.”
Veritas Vincint writes that this book is part instructional, part philosophical, and part practical, the author pulls apart every inch and instant of a swing, explaining their significance and how understanding that can maximize your game. “While most of the wisdom is based on the experience of a single legendary golfer, there are plenty of universal rules and bits of info gathered here, evidence of Curtis Elliot's genuine love for golf,” Vincint says.
Vincint says, “The physical diagrams are particularly helpful… Also, some of the narration of physical movement gets a bit hard to follow, so a final proofread for clarity might be advised. Other than that, however, this is a very useful and enjoyable read for golf lovers, regardless of their skill level.”
Curtis Elliott is a lawyer in Charlotte, North Carolina. He is a former starting member of the Men's Varsity Golf Team at the University of South Carolina. He has been playing and studying competitive golf technique and strategy for over 40 years.
"Breakthrough in Golf: Building a Winning Golf Swing with the Hip to Hip Method" is now available on Amazon and other leading digital bookstore channels worldwide.
