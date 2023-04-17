Smarter Car Purchases Made Possible with Instant VIN Reports' Enhanced Vehicle History Report, a Carfax Alternative

Instant VIN Reports' Revamped Vehicle History Report with Enhanced Data Points & a Friendly Design is the Ultimate Carfax Alternative for Smarter Car purchase
MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Instant VIN Reports is proud to announce the launch of its revamped Vehicle History Report. Their new Vehicle Report features a modern design, improved device responsiveness, and new data points that provide more comprehensive information for car buyers.
With The updated report, customers can now access a wealth of information about a vehicle's history, including sales history, maintenance schedules, repair costs, auction records and images, warranty information, and more. This new data provides a more detailed picture of a vehicle's overall health, helping buyers make more informed purchasing decisions.
The new Vehicle History Report has been designed with the user in mind. The report's responsive design ensures it works seamlessly across all devices, from desktop computers to mobile phones. This means that car buyers can access the information they need, no matter where they are or what device they're using.
Major features of the report
Vehicle Summary - This section provides a quick overview of the vehicle, including its make, model, year, and VIN. It also includes information about the vehicle's specifications, such as its engine type, fuel type, and transmission.
Vehicle History - This section provides a detailed account of the vehicle's history, including its ownership history, accident history, and service history. It also includes information about any recalls or safety issues that have been reported for the vehicle.
Auction History - This section provides information about any auctions that the vehicle has been sold at, including the date of the auction, the selling price, the location of the auction, and images when available.
Title Brand Check - This section checks the title of the vehicle to determine if it has been branded, such as salvaged, rebuilt, or flood-damaged. It also checks for any liens or loans on the vehicle.
Mileage records - This section provides information about the vehicle's odometer readings over time, allowing buyers to verify the accuracy of the vehicle's mileage.
Repair Costs - This section provides information about the estimated costs of repairs for the vehicle, based on data from The network of repair shops. This can help buyers estimate future maintenance costs and avoid purchasing a vehicle with a history of expensive repairs.
"We're thrilled to launch The new Vehicle History Report, which is packed with new features and unique data points," said Instant VIN Report's CEO, Fahad Iqbal. "We know that car buyers want to be as informed as possible before making a purchase, and The new report provides the most comprehensive and up-to-date vehicle history information available."
WHAT SETS INSTANTVINREPORTS APART FROM COMPETITORS
Here are some points that set InstantVIIN Reports apart from other competitors.
Affordable pricing: The reports are priced at just $25, which is significantly less expensive than the $44.99 charged by Carfax.
Comprehensive sales history: The reports provide detailed sales history data and images to help buyers make informed purchasing decisions.
Auction data: We include auction data and images in The reports, which are not available through Carfax.
Never-expiring reports: Unlike The competitors, The reports do not have an expiration date, so buyers can access them whenever they need to.
Window sticker data: We offer access to window sticker data for all vehicles, providing valuable information on features, options, and pricing.
Convenient mobile app: The mobile app makes it easy to search for and access new and existing reports from anywhere.
24/7 live support: The knowledgeable customer service team is available around the clock to provide assistance and support.
Toll-free phone support: We are one of the few companies to offer a toll-free 800 number for customer support, which we always answer promptly.
Maintenance schedules: The reports include maintenance schedules, giving buyers a better idea of a vehicle's upkeep needs.
Versatile support: We provide support for classic vehicles and VIN numbers, as well as motorcycles, heavy-duty trucks, and recreational vehicles.
Satisfaction Guarantee: We offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee or your money back, so buyers can feel confident in their purchase.
In addition to the new data points and design, the revamped Vehicle History Report also includes a more intuitive user interface, making it easier for customers to navigate and find the information they need.
Additionally, Instant VIN Reports provided coverage for all types of vehicles, including classic cars, motorcycles, and more. Take a look at their reports:
Upcoming is a cutting-edge technology that revolutionizes access to vehicle history information. Known as the Vehicle History Timeline, this tool will provide users with a visually enriched and well-illustrated understanding of a vehicle's past. Scheduled for release soon, this technology will enable users to comprehend the history reports from reputable providers such as Carfax, AutoCheck, Detailed Vehicle History, Instant VIN Reports, Premium VIN, etc. The Vehicle History Timeline stands out for its unique capability to furnish users with additional historical information that may not be present in the vehicle history report at hand by simply inputting the link to the report in the field provided for it. For instance, users can access auction images with photos and sale history, mileage, and maintenance history, which are typically absent in most reports.
About Instant VIN Reports
Instant VIN Reports is a leading provider of vehicle history reports that offer critical insights to customers in the automotive industry. The company utilizes advanced technology to compile and deliver accurate, up-to-date, and comprehensive reports that enable buyers and sellers to make informed decisions. Instant VIN Reports prides itself on its commitment to providing reliable information to its customers, and its team of experts is dedicated to ensuring the highest levels of data quality and integrity. With a user-friendly interface and a range of customizable report options, Instant VIN Reports is the go-to solution for those seeking reliable and trustworthy vehicle history reports.
