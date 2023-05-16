Agility is a Top Headless CMS Performer in G2's Spring Report
With Agility, businesses can create, manage, and publish content seamlessly without the constraints of a traditional CMS.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Agility, the content platform for complex content solutions, is proud to announce that it has been named a High Performer in G2's Headless CMS Grid Report for Spring 2023. G2 is a leading software review platform that helps businesses make informed buying decisions by providing user reviews, ratings, and other relevant information.
This is the 17th consecutive time Agility has been recognized as a High Performer in this category, a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to providing customers with the best possible Headless solutions in the robust Content Platform.
"At Agility, we believe that headless is the future of content management. Our platform offers a flexible and scalable approach to content management that enables businesses to deliver content across multiple channels and touchpoints. With Agility, businesses can create, manage, and publish content seamlessly, without the constraints of a traditional CMS."- Joel Varty, CTO of Agility.
"We are thrilled to be recognized as a High Performer in G2's Headless CMS Grid Report for Spring 2023. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences and providing businesses with the tools they need to succeed in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape.", Said Jon Voigt, CEO of Agility
Agility's dedication to customer success is evident through its recent recognition as a top performer in both the G2 report and Gartner's Voice of the Customer Report. This recognition highlights the platform's investment in empowering its customers and doubling down on listening to and supporting users. To further enhance this experience, Agility has expanded its support/customer success team and now offers an even more customized experience for current and future customers. This approach ensures businesses can create and deploy composable solutions tailored to their unique needs while receiving the support they need to succeed. With its commitment to customer success and personalized approach, Agility is setting the standard for content platforms in the industry.
"Moving forward, we remain committed to innovation and providing our customers with the best possible Headless CMS solutions. We would like to thank our customers for their continued support and for making Agility the leading Headless CMS platform in the mid-market sector."-Voigt
