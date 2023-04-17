'African Lion 2023' Final Planning Meeting

MOROCCO, April 17 - Pursuant to the High Instructions of His Majesty the King, Supreme Commander and Chief of General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces, the final planning meeting of the exercise "African Lion 2023" was held at the level of the South Zone Staff in Agadir from 12 to 16 April 2023.

During this meeting, representatives of the Royal Armed Forces (FAR) and the Armed Forces of the United States of America focused on finalizing the modalities of execution of the various activities planned as part of the 19th edition of the exercise "African Lion", said a statement by FAR General Staff.

The 19th edition of this major event will bring together nearly 6,000 soldiers from twenty African and international countries, including Morocco and the United States, and 27 observer countries, said the same source.

The joint operations and maneuvers, conducted jointly by FAR and partner countries, in various operational, land, airborne, air, sea domains and in terms of CBRN (Chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear) decontamination, are primarily aimed at developing interoperability and strengthening the capacity to intervene in a multinational framework, explained the statement.

Scheduled from May 22 to June 16, 2023 in the regions of Agadir, Tan-Tan, Mehbes, Tiznit, Kenitra, Benguerir and Tifnit, the "African Lion 2023" exercise remains a key event that contributes to consolidate the Moroccan-American military cooperation and strengthen the exchange between the armed forces of different countries to promote security and stability in the region.

MAP: 17 avril 2023