Updated AWS Patch Management and Automation Released by IG CloudOps

Don't get caught out by AWS patch management, not implementing it will leave security holes in your AWS infrastructure.
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Amazon Web Services (AWS) is one of the most widely used cloud computing platforms in the world. With the increasing adoption of AWS by businesses of all sizes, it has become crucial to ensure that the systems and applications running on AWS are kept up-to-date and secure.
To help customers stay ahead of potential vulnerabilities and threats, IG CloudOps, an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, has released an updated AWS patch management and automation solution as part of their cloud management platform CloudOps.
AWS Patch management is the process of updating software, applications, and operating systems to address security vulnerabilities and bugs. It is an essential aspect of maintaining the security and reliability of any IT system. However, managing patches can be a time-consuming and complex task, especially when dealing with a large number of systems and applications.
The updated AWS patch management and automation within CloudOps simplifies the patching process by automating the entire workflow with the user selecting a patching window. This solution allows customers to set up patching schedules and rules in full confidence that the patching will be carried out automatically and the CloudOps team will review any notifications.
The solution supports patching for all EC2s either Windows or Linux based. It also integrates with Azure, allowing customers to manage patches across their entire AWS & Azure infrastructure from a single console.
"The culture of approachable professionalism at igroup has been a great match with my team." Dan Frost,
Managing Director at Adaptive
One of the key features of the updated solution is the ability to customise patching rules based on individual requirements. This means that customers can tailor patching schedules and rules to meet their specific needs, whether they are running a small or large-scale environment.
Another advantage of the updated solution is the ability to manage patches for both Windows and Linux-based systems. This means that customers can manage patches for a variety of operating systems, making it easier to maintain consistency across their entire infrastructure.
Overall, the updated patch management and automation solution offered by CloudOps is part of a powerful set of tools for managing and securing AWS resources. With its customizable patching rules, automation capabilities, and integration with Microsoft Azure, it is an essential tool for any organization looking to maintain the security and reliability of its AWS infrastructure.
In conclusion, the release of this updated AWS patch management and automation solution is a significant step forward for AWS customers. It provides a comprehensive set of tools for managing and securing AWS resources, simplifying the patching process, and freeing up valuable time for IT teams. With the increasing importance of cloud security, this solution is a must-have for any organization using AWS.
