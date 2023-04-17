Stay Ahead of Cybersecurity Threats with Automated Azure Patch Management as part of a wider Azure management strategy

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the threat of cyber-attacks continues to increase, it is more important than ever for businesses to take a proactive approach to cybersecurity. One crucial aspect of this is ensuring that all systems and software are up-to-date with the latest security patches. With the release of CloudOps Automated Azure Patch Management, businesses can now stay ahead of cybersecurity threats as part of a wider Azure management strategy.
CloudOps is a cloud management platform which is plug-and-play with Azure and provides patch management as a feature that automates the process of patching virtual machines in Azure. This means that businesses no longer have to manually download and install patches, which can be time-consuming and leave systems vulnerable to attacks. Instead, the process is streamlined and automated, ensuring that all systems are up-to-date with the latest security patches. A patching window is selected and all of your Windows and Linux VMs are kept up to date.
This feature is particularly useful for businesses that have a large number of virtual machines to manage. It can be challenging to keep track of all the different patches that need to be installed across multiple systems, but CloudOps Azure patch management takes care of this for you. With just a few clicks, businesses can set up a patching schedule that works for their needs, ensuring that all systems are patched on a regular basis.
“IG CloudOps had the knowledge and expertise we needed and they were able to demonstrate how they would support our development team quickly and efficiently through their cloud management solution, CloudOps.” Steve Stringer - Software Architect at Oak Software
Automated Azure Patch Management is just one part of a wider Azure management strategy that businesses can implement to improve their cybersecurity posture. Azure provides a range of security features and services that can be used to protect against cyber threats, but the IG CloudOps cloud management platform provides security hardening and monitoring as well as integrated penetration testing for applications. By taking advantage of the features within CloudOps, businesses can gain greater visibility into their systems, identify potential threats, and take action to mitigate risks.
At a time when cyber attacks are becoming more sophisticated and widespread, it is essential for businesses to take cybersecurity seriously. With CloudOps Automated Azure Patch Management as part of a wider Azure management strategy, businesses can stay ahead of threats and protect their valuable data and systems.
To learn more about how IG CLoudOps can help your business improve its cybersecurity posture, visit www.igroupltd.co.uk
