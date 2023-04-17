The Roof Guys Offers GAF's "Roofs for Troops" Rebate Program to Military Veterans in Central Florida

Premier roofing company in Central Florida

GAF Master Elite Certified Contractor, The Roof Guys, bring the prestigious "Roofs for Troops" rebate to The Villages and across Central Florida.

THE VILLAGES, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Roof Guys, a premier GAF Master Elite Certified Contractor in The Villages, Florida, is proud to announce its partnership with GAF to bring the "Roofs for Troops" rebate program to military personnel in Central Florida.

This program provides a $250 rebate to active members, honorably discharged veterans, and retirees of the U.S. military when they install a qualifying GAF roofing system on their home and purchase an Enhanced Warranty. The installation must occur between 1/1/23 and 12/31/23. To read more about the GAF rebate program, homeowners can visit https://www.gafroofsfortroops.com/.

As a GAF Master Elite Contractor, The Roof Guys have demonstrated a commitment to ongoing training and exceptional craftsmanship. Only 2% of all roofing contractors in the country have qualified as Master Elite Contractors, ensuring that homeowners receive the highest level of service and professionalism when working with The Roof Guys.

According to a Department of Defense report, Florida is home to nearly 200,000 military retirees and 1.5 million veterans, with 14,859 veterans residing in The Villages. The Roof Guys are excited to provide these valuable community members with the opportunity to take advantage of the "Roofs for Troops" rebate program.

The Roof Guys offer an extensive range of roofing services, including roof replacements, roof repairs, skylight repairs, and more, all backed by the prestigious GAF Master Elite certification. By partnering with GAF, The Roof Guys aim to provide high-quality, reliable roofing services to military personnel and their families in The Villages and throughout Central Florida.

To qualify for the "Roofs for Troops" rebate program, homeowners must work with a GAF Master Elite Certified Contractor like The Roof Guys, ensuring that their roofing project meets the highest industry standards. The Roof Guys are dedicated to providing excellent customer service and support to military families seeking the best roofing solutions for their homes.

The Roof Guys are committed to helping Central Florida's military community get the most out of this valuable rebate program while ensuring that their homes are protected with the finest roofing systems on the market. Homeowners interested in the "Roofs for Troops" rebate program are encouraged to reach out to The Roof Guys. Please visit The Roof Guys website at https://theroofguys.com/, or contact them at 1-866-259-2364 or via email at sales@theroofguys.com.

About The Roof Guys:

The Roof Guys are a premier roofing company based in The Villages, Florida, serving all of Central Florida. As a GAF Master Elite Certified Contractor, they offer a wide range of roofing services, including roof replacements, roof repairs, skylight repairs, and more. With a commitment to exceptional craftsmanship and customer service, The Roof Guys have built a strong reputation in the community for providing reliable, professional roofing solutions to homeowners.

For more information, please visit their website at https://theroofguys.com/ or follow them on social media for the latest updates and promotions.