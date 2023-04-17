Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,725 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 416,907 in the last 365 days.

Becoming An Outdoors Woman Weekend Set for June 3-4 at Buffalo Ridge Refuge

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will host a Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) Weekend June 3-4 at Buffalo Ridge Refugee in Humphreys County. BOW is designed for women who are interested in learning more outdoor skills or are new to outdoor recreation.

 This year, TWRA has doubled the number of available classes and expanded the program to give attendees an opportunity to take three classes instead of two. Attendees can choose from all-terrain vehicle (ATV) operation, introduction to paddlesports, wild edibles, basic archery, introduction to long distance shooting, and introduction to sporting clays. New classes available this year include beginning fly fishing, introduction to firearms, introduction to muzzleloaders, map & compass, successful fishing skills, and trapping.

Two classes will be taught in morning and afternoon sessions on Saturday and the event will conclude with a Sunday morning session. The workshop fee is $100 and includes all Saturday meals and a Sunday breakfast. Space for the event is limited. Registrations may be made here.

Lodging is not included but camping on site is permitted. Campers must provide their equipment or attendees may book their own lodging at nearby hotels.

For more information contact Donald Hosse, Wildlife Education Program Coordinator, at don.hosse@tn.gov.  

---TWRA---

Register for the 2023 Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) Weekend

 

You just read:

Becoming An Outdoors Woman Weekend Set for June 3-4 at Buffalo Ridge Refuge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more