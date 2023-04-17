Digital Warfare : The Rising Cyber Weapons Market Forecast, 2021-2031 - Allied Market Research

Cyber Weapons

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cyber Weapons Market by Type (Defensive, Offensive), by Application (National Defense System, Public Utility, Automated Transportation system, Smart Power Grid, Industrial Control System, Financial System, Communication Network, Others), by End User (Government, BFSI, Corporate, Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global cyber weapons market was valued at $9.2 billion in 2021 and is estimated to generate $23.7 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2031.

The use of cyber weapons has grown significantly as the U.S. attempts to develop new tools and capacities for national security and defence. The National Security Agency (NSA) and Cyber Command are at the center of the American government's significant investments in the creation of cyberweapons. The development of cyber weapons has been fueled by both the rise in reliance on digital infrastructure and the threat of cyberattacks from other countries, criminal groups, and other entities. The U.S. government accessed crucial data from other countries using cyber weapons.

According to Interesting Engineering, in September 2022, the U.S. National Security Agency's (NSA) cyber-warfare unit used 41 different types of weapons to steal critical technology data from a Chinese space and aviation university. This data included the configuration of critical network equipment, network management information, and critical operational information. Specific information regarding their creation and use is not made available to the general public because the use of cyber weapons by the U.S. is highly classified. Also, it is evident that cyber weapons have grown in importance as a tool in the U.S. national security strategy, which has fueled the growth of the cyber weapons business in the country.

On the basis of application the global cyber weapons market, is segmented into national defense systems, public utility, automated transportation systems, smart power grid, industrial control systems, financial systems, communication networks, and others. The development of international trade and the improvement of living standards have been facilitated by transportation infrastructure. Communities all over the world are connecting more than ever because of huge advancements in the flow of people and things. Yet, the presence of various control systems and auxiliary systems is increasing the interconnection and complexity of transportation networks.

The use of communications and IT has increased the effectiveness and functionality of transportation networks, but it has also raised the possibility of vulnerabilities. Attacks using cyber weapons on transportation networks can take a variety of shapes and have a range of possibilities and outcomes. A popular attack method that overburdens the system and causes a denial-of-service (DoS) for the entire system is traffic redirection to the server. A different type of cyber weapon effect is the theft of personal information, which can result in the displacement of expensive and/or dangerous commodities like explosives, radioactive agents, chemical, and biological chemicals, which is problematic for the transportation industry. Terrorists might utilise these materials, if they were stolen, to make bombs and other deadly weapons. Automated transportation systems that integrate cyber weapons are used to prevent or respond to such incidents, which supports the market's growth.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘 :

By type, the offensive segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By application, the communication network segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By end user, the corporate segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Broadcom Inc.

AO Kaspersky Lab

General Dynamics Corporation

BAE Systems plc

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

FireEye Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

