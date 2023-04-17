Over 55 farming families honored with the Hoosier Homestead Award

There were 1,565 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 416,720 in the last 365 days.
INDIANAPOLIS (March 24, 2023) — At the Indiana Statehouse, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) Director Don Lamb presented 56 farming families with a Hoosier Homestead Award in recognition of their commitment to Indiana agriculture.
“It is a true honor to be in the historic Statehouse today celebrating your incredible family farming history,” said Lt. Gov. Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “Your commitment to Indiana and our agriculture history and future is renowned. It was awe-inspiring to celebrate this family achievement with you all today.”
To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years, and consist of more than 20 acres. If less than 20 acres, the farm must produce more than $1,000 of agricultural products per year. Indiana farms may qualify for three honors: Centennial Award for 100 years of ownership, Sesquicentennial Award for 150 years of ownership and the Bicentennial Award for 200 years of ownership.
Since the program's inception in 1976, over 6,000 families have received the Hoosier Homestead Award. Many past awardees can be identified by the sign proudly displayed in front of the family farm or field.
“Being a farmer myself I know how challenging it is to farm today in general, and to keep the same property in the family for decades on end, no less,” said Lamb. “This award being presented today to your farming families is proof of your dedication to agriculture, to our State and to feeding our world, so I thank you.”
Below is a list of the Hoosier Homestead Award recipients honored during the spring 2023 ceremony:
County
Award Name
Award Year
Award Type
Adams
Maller
1889
Centennial
Adams
Peter D. & Barbara Moser
1838
Sesquicentennial
Allen
Koenenman
1899
Centennial
Allen
Ronald J. & Linda K. Schlatter
1835
Sesquicentennial
Allen
Ronald J. & Neil C. Schlatter
1835
Sesquicentennial
Allen
Schuhler/Connor/Loesch
1866
Sesquicentennial
Bartholomew
Tooley-Calvin
1907
Centennial
Benton
Atkinson
1852
Sesquicentennial
Benton
Brandt
1886
Centennial
Benton
Ferguson/Creek
1871
Sesquicentennial
Cass
Berlet
1918
Centennial
Clay
Dierdorf
1889
Centennial
Clay
Keith & Paula Jones
1870
Sesquicentennial
Clay
Wayne R. & Mary A. Jones
1905
Centennial
Clay
Zurcher
1868
Sesquicentennial
Dearborn
Decker
1919
Centennial
Dearborn
Hoog
1919
Centennial
Delaware
Smith
1892
Centennial
Fountain
Gray
1869
Sesquicentennial
Franklin
Meyer
1920
Centennial
Grant
Harner
1850
Sesquicentennial
Grant
Philip W. Corey
1866
Sesquicentennial
Greene
Hays
1855
Sesquicentennial
Hamilton
Sowers-Pickett
1918
Centennial
Harrison
Crosier
1917
Centennial
Harrison
Pate/Gettelfinger
1906
Centennial
Howard
McQuiston-Howell
1880
Centennial
Huntington
Thorne
1910
Centennial
Johnson
Becker
1919
Centennial
Kosciusko
McSherry Farms, Inc.
1838
Sesquicentennial
Lagrange
Strayer
1916
Centennial
Madison
Williams
1920
Centennial
Martin
Brown
1922
Centennial
Newton
Constable
1869
Sesquicentennial
Newton
Frank Douglas Best & John Berry Best
1860
Sesquicentennial
Noble
Hooley
1920
Centennial
Orange
Dennis F. & Patricia F. Cleveland
1842
Sesquicentennial
Owen
Watson
1907
Centennial
Pike
Charles Wayne & Barbara J. Satkamp
1922
Centennial
Putnam
Carter
1862
Sesquicentennial
Putnam
Risk
1870
Sesquicentennial
Randolph
Bowen, Taylor, Cowen
1882
Centennial
Ripley
Boggess/Bauman
1922
Centennial
Rush
Harcourt
1873
Sesquicentennial
Shelby
Marvin Covalt
1922
Centennial
Tippecanoe
Meisenhelder-Jones
1859
Sesquicentennial
Tipton
Phenias A. Salsberry
1896
Centennial
Wabash
Albright
1847
Sesquicentennial
Warren
Adams
1896
Centennial
Warren
Akers
1868
Sesquicentennial
Warren
Fleming
1918
Centennial
Warrick
Titzer
1913
Centennial
Wayne
Druley-Pierce
1866
Sesquicentennial
Wells
DeVoe
1841
Sesquicentennial
Wells
Fred & Emma (Meyer) Nuerge
1913
Centennial
Whitley
Milton Rupley
1923
Centennial
INDIANAPOLIS (March 24, 2023) — At the Indiana Statehouse, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) Director Don Lamb presented 56 farming families with a Hoosier Homestead Award in recognition of their commitment to Indiana agriculture.
“It is a true honor to be in the historic Statehouse today celebrating your incredible family farming history,” said Lt. Gov. Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “Your commitment to Indiana and our agriculture history and future is renowned. It was awe-inspiring to celebrate this family achievement with you all today.”
To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years, and consist of more than 20 acres. If less than 20 acres, the farm must produce more than $1,000 of agricultural products per year. Indiana farms may qualify for three honors: Centennial Award for 100 years of ownership, Sesquicentennial Award for 150 years of ownership and the Bicentennial Award for 200 years of ownership.
Since the program's inception in 1976, over 6,000 families have received the Hoosier Homestead Award. Many past awardees can be identified by the sign proudly displayed in front of the family farm or field.
“Being a farmer myself I know how challenging it is to farm today in general, and to keep the same property in the family for decades on end, no less,” said Lamb. “This award being presented today to your farming families is proof of your dedication to agriculture, to our State and to feeding our world, so I thank you.”
Below is a list of the Hoosier Homestead Award recipients honored during the spring 2023 ceremony:
County
Award Name, Award Year - Award Type
Adams
Maller, 1889- Centennial
Adams
Peter D. & Barbara Moser, 1838- Sesquicentennial
Allen
Koenenman, 1899- Centennial
Allen
Ronald J. & Linda K. Schlatter, 1835- Sesquicentennial
Allen
Ronald J. & Neil C. Schlatter, 1835- Sesquicentennial
Allen
Schuhler/Connor/Loesch, 1866- Sesquicentennial
Bartholomew
Tooley-Calvin, 1907- Centennial
Benton
Atkinson, 1852- Sesquicentennial
Benton
Brandt, 1886- Centennial
Benton
Ferguson/Creek, 1871- Sesquicentennial
Cass
Berlet, 1918- Centennial
Clay
Dierdorf, 1889- Centennial
Clay
Keith & Paula Jones, 1870- Sesquicentennial
Clay
Wayne R. & Mary A. Jones, 1905- Centennial
Clay
Zurcher, 1868- Sesquicentennial
Dearborn
Decker, 1919- Centennial
Dearborn
Hoog, 1919- Centennial
Delaware
Smith, 1892- Centennial
Fountain
Gray, 1869- Sesquicentennial
Franklin
Meyer, 1920- Centennial
Grant
Harner, 1850- Sesquicentennial
Grant
Philip W. Corey, 1866- Sesquicentennial
Greene
Hays, 1855- Sesquicentennial
Hamilton
Sowers-Pickett, 1918- Centennial
Harrison
Crosier, 1917- Centennial
Harrison
Pate/Gettelfinger, 1906- Centennial
Howard
McQuiston-Howell, 1880- Centennial
Huntington
Thorne, 1910- Centennial
Johnson
Becker, 1919- Centennial
Kosciusko
McSherry Farms, Inc., 1838- Sesquicentennial
Lagrange
Strayer, 1916-Centennial
Madison
Williams, 1920- Centennial
Martin
Brown, 1922- Centennial
Newton
Constable, 1869- Sesquicentennial
Newton
Frank Douglas Best & John Berry Best, 1860- Sesquicentennial
Noble
Hooley, 1920- Centennial
Orange
Dennis F. & Patricia F. Cleveland, 1842- Sesquicentennial
Owen
Watson, 1907- Centennial
Pike
Charles Wayne & Barbara J. Satkamp, 1922- Centennial
Putnam
Carter, 1862- Sesquicentennial
Putnam
Risk, 1870- Sesquicentennial
Randolph
Bowen, Taylor, Cowen, 1882- Centennial
Ripley
Boggess/Bauman, 1922- Centennial
Rush
Harcourt, 1873- Sesquicentennial
Shelby
Marvin Covalt, 1922- Centennial
Tippecanoe
Meisenhelder-Jones, 1859- Sesquicentennial
Tipton
Phenias A. Salsberry, 1896- Centennial
Wabash
Albright, 1847 -Sesquicentennial
Warren
Adams, 1896- Centennial
Warren
Akers, 1868 - Sesquicentennial
Warren
Fleming, 1918- Centennial
Warrick
Titzer, 1913- Centennial
Wayne
Druley-Pierce, 1866- Sesquicentennial
Wells
DeVoe, 1841- Sesquicentennial
Wells
Fred & Emma (Meyer) Nuerge, 1913- Centennial
Whitley
Milton Rupley, 1923- Centennial
To view photos from the Spring 2023 Hoosier Homestead Award Ceremony at the Indiana Statehouse, click here. All family photos will be available online by March 31, 2023.
The 2023 Summer Hoosier Homestead Award Ceremony will take place on Aug. 16, 2023 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.