Over 55 farming families honored with the Hoosier Homestead Award

INDIANAPOLIS (March 24, 2023) — At the Indiana Statehouse, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) Director Don Lamb presented 56 farming families with a Hoosier Homestead Award in recognition of their commitment to Indiana agriculture.

“It is a true honor to be in the historic Statehouse today celebrating your incredible family farming history,” said Lt. Gov. Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “Your commitment to Indiana and our agriculture history and future is renowned. It was awe-inspiring to celebrate this family achievement with you all today.”

To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years, and consist of more than 20 acres. If less than 20 acres, the farm must produce more than $1,000 of agricultural products per year. Indiana farms may qualify for three honors: Centennial Award for 100 years of ownership, Sesquicentennial Award for 150 years of ownership and the Bicentennial Award for 200 years of ownership.

Since the program's inception in 1976, over 6,000 families have received the Hoosier Homestead Award. Many past awardees can be identified by the sign proudly displayed in front of the family farm or field.

“Being a farmer myself I know how challenging it is to farm today in general, and to keep the same property in the family for decades on end, no less,” said Lamb. “This award being presented today to your farming families is proof of your dedication to agriculture, to our State and to feeding our world, so I thank you.”

Below is a list of the Hoosier Homestead Award recipients honored during the spring 2023 ceremony:

County

Award Name

Award Year

Award Type

Adams

Maller

1889

Centennial

Adams

Peter D. & Barbara Moser

1838

Sesquicentennial

Allen

Koenenman

1899

Centennial

Allen

Ronald J. & Linda K. Schlatter

1835

Sesquicentennial

Allen

Ronald J. & Neil C. Schlatter

1835

Sesquicentennial

Allen

Schuhler/Connor/Loesch

1866

Sesquicentennial

Bartholomew

Tooley-Calvin

1907

Centennial

Benton

Atkinson

1852

Sesquicentennial

Benton

Brandt

1886

Centennial

Benton

Ferguson/Creek

1871

Sesquicentennial

Cass

Berlet

1918

Centennial

Clay

Dierdorf

1889

Centennial

Clay

Keith & Paula Jones

1870

Sesquicentennial

Clay

Wayne R. & Mary A. Jones

1905

Centennial

Clay

Zurcher

1868

Sesquicentennial

Dearborn

Decker

1919

Centennial

Dearborn

Hoog

1919

Centennial

Delaware

Smith

1892

Centennial

Fountain

Gray

1869

Sesquicentennial

Franklin

Meyer

1920

Centennial

Grant

Harner

1850

Sesquicentennial

Grant

Philip W. Corey

1866

Sesquicentennial

Greene

Hays

1855

Sesquicentennial

Hamilton

Sowers-Pickett

1918

Centennial

Harrison

Crosier

1917

Centennial

Harrison

Pate/Gettelfinger

1906

Centennial

Howard

McQuiston-Howell

1880

Centennial

Huntington

Thorne

1910

Centennial

Johnson

Becker

1919

Centennial

Kosciusko

McSherry Farms, Inc.

1838

Sesquicentennial

Lagrange

Strayer

1916

Centennial

Madison

Williams

1920

Centennial

Martin

Brown

1922

Centennial

Newton

Constable

1869

Sesquicentennial

Newton

Frank Douglas Best & John Berry Best

1860

Sesquicentennial

Noble

Hooley

1920

Centennial

Orange

Dennis F. & Patricia F. Cleveland

1842

Sesquicentennial

Owen

Watson

1907

Centennial

Pike

Charles Wayne & Barbara J. Satkamp

1922

Centennial

Putnam

Carter

1862

Sesquicentennial

Putnam

Risk

1870

Sesquicentennial

Randolph

Bowen, Taylor, Cowen

1882

Centennial

Ripley

Boggess/Bauman

1922

Centennial

Rush

Harcourt

1873

Sesquicentennial

Shelby

Marvin Covalt

1922

Centennial

Tippecanoe

Meisenhelder-Jones

1859

Sesquicentennial

Tipton

Phenias A. Salsberry

1896

Centennial

Wabash

Albright

1847

Sesquicentennial

Warren

Adams

1896

Centennial

Warren

Akers

1868

Sesquicentennial

Warren

Fleming

1918

Centennial

Warrick

Titzer

1913

Centennial

Wayne

Druley-Pierce

1866

Sesquicentennial

Wells

DeVoe

1841

Sesquicentennial

Wells

Fred & Emma (Meyer) Nuerge

1913

Centennial

Whitley

Milton Rupley

1923

Centennial

To view photos from the Spring 2023 Hoosier Homestead Award Ceremony at the Indiana Statehouse, click here. All family photos will be available online by March 31, 2023.

The 2023 Summer Hoosier Homestead Award Ceremony will take place on Aug. 16, 2023 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.