Micro-Mobility Market Continues to Grow Rapidly Amidst Changing Transportation Landscape

The micro-mobility market refers to the transportation of people and goods using small, lightweight vehicles such as e-bikes, electric scooters, and electric skateboards. The market has grown significantly in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for alternative and sustainable transportation options, the rise of the sharing economy, and advancements in battery and electric motor technology.
The market faces several challenges, including regulatory hurdles, safety concerns, and infrastructure limitations. Governments around the world are working to create regulations to ensure the safe and sustainable operation of micro-mobility vehicles. Additionally, the industry is working to improve the safety of its vehicles and educate users on safe riding practices. Infrastructure limitations, such as the lack of bike lanes and charging stations, also pose a challenge to the growth of the market.
The micro-mobility market can be segmented based on several factors, including:
Vehicle type: The market can be segmented into e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, and other micro-mobility vehicles.
Service type: The market can be segmented into shared and personal micro-mobility services. Shared services include rental services offered by companies such as Lime, Bird, and Spin, while personal services include the purchase of e-bikes or other micro-mobility vehicles for personal use.
End-use: The market can be segmented based on the end-use of micro-mobility vehicles. E-bikes and e-scooters can be used for commuting, leisure, and sports, while e-skateboards are primarily used for sports and recreation.
Geography: The market can be segmented based on the geography of operation, including regional and country-level segmentation. The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for micro-mobility vehicles, followed by Europe and North America.
Sales channel: The market can be segmented into online and offline sales channels. Online channels include e-commerce websites and mobile applications, while offline channels include physical retail stores and dealerships.
The global micro-mobility market has experienced significant growth in recent years and is expected to continue growing in the coming years. According to a report, the micro-mobility market was valued at US$ 3.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 11.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.50%. During the forecast period.
The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for micro-mobility vehicles, followed by Europe and North America. The market growth in the Asia-Pacific region is being driven by the high demand for affordable transportation options in densely populated cities, along with government initiatives promoting the adoption of electric vehicles.
Scope of the report:
1. Global Micro Mobility Market, By Requirement, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
-- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
-- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
-- Segment Trends
o First & Last Mile
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Short Distance
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
2. Global Micro Mobility Market, By Location, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
-- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
-- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
-- Segment Trends
o Roads
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Tracks
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Footpath
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
3. Global Micro Mobility Market, By Application, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
-- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
-- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
-- Segment Trends
o Private
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Commercial- Logistics
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
4. Global Micro Mobility Market, By Region, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
-- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
-- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
-- Regional Trends
