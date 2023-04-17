Tangier to Host 5th Industrial Meeting Days on April 28-29

MOROCCO, April 17 - The 5th Industrial Meeting Days, which will be held in Tangier on April 28 and 29, is set to discuss the issue of industrial investment as a driving force for employment and economic prosperity.

This event, which is organized on the initiative of the magazine "Industrie du Maroc" and in partnership with the Ministry of Industry and Trade, is part of the strategic directions of the Kingdom under the High Royal Instructions, which call for focusing on productive investment as an essential lever for the revival of the national economy and the anchoring of Morocco in promising sectors, said the magazine "Industrie du Maroc" in a statement.

According to the organizers, all issues related to the orientation of industrial investment towards priority sectors of activity, the reduction of territorial disparities in attracting investment, the new investment charter and the strengthening of Morocco's integration in the global industrial value chain will be at the heart of the topics addressed by speakers, government representatives, institutional actors involved in industrial development and many influential national and international economic operators.

This edition will be an opportunity to unite the commitment of the different stakeholders, to strengthen the effectiveness and harmony between the actors and to consolidate the efforts made so far in support of national and international investments.

It will also be an opportunity for the economic and industrial ecosystem to participate in the Industry Meeting Awards, which will reward the best achievements in the industrial sphere through 15 trophies related to several strategic sectors, adds the same source.

Industry du Maroc Magazine is a media support specialized in the promotion of industry, investment and innovation, both in Morocco and in the rest of Africa. It fulfills this mission through its paper and digital media, in addition to organizing events of national and international scope.

MAP: 14 avril 2023