Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,428 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 416,587 in the last 365 days.

Authorities Thwart Secret Migration Attempt to Sebta

Authorities Thwart Secret Migration Attempt to Sebta

MOROCCO, April 17 - A secret migration attempt to the Sebta prefecture in the Lakhlout region was foiled early Friday, the local authorities of the M'Diq-Fnideq prefecture reported.

This operation was carried out by a group of individuals from sub-Saharan African countries, which included 150 illegal migrants, some of whom were armed with sticks, stones and knives, before they were intercepted by public forces, the same source said.

About 70 of these migrants were arrested, while 15 members of the public forces were injured and 6 of the illegal migrants were transferred to the provincial hospital in the city of F'nideq for necessary treatment, he added.

MAP: 14 avril 2023

You just read:

Authorities Thwart Secret Migration Attempt to Sebta

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more