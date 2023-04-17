Authorities Thwart Secret Migration Attempt to Sebta

MOROCCO, April 17 - A secret migration attempt to the Sebta prefecture in the Lakhlout region was foiled early Friday, the local authorities of the M'Diq-Fnideq prefecture reported.

This operation was carried out by a group of individuals from sub-Saharan African countries, which included 150 illegal migrants, some of whom were armed with sticks, stones and knives, before they were intercepted by public forces, the same source said.

About 70 of these migrants were arrested, while 15 members of the public forces were injured and 6 of the illegal migrants were transferred to the provincial hospital in the city of F'nideq for necessary treatment, he added.

MAP: 14 avril 2023