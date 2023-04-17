FM Discusses Regional, International Developments with Saudi Peer

MOROCCO, April 17 - Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, held on Friday a telephone conversation with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, on bilateral relations and the latest regional and international developments.

During the telephone conversation, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations and ways of enhancing them to serve the interests of the two countries and the two brotherly peoples, as they discussed the latest regional and international developments of common interest and efforts in this regard, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

It added that the two ministers also discussed the efforts exerted by the two countries to support the joint Arab action to enhance the stability and prosperity of the countries and peoples of the Arab region.

MAP: 15 avril 2023