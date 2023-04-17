Jazouli Leads Roadshow to Speed Up Chinese Investment in Morocco

MOROCCO, April 17 - Minister Delegate to the Head of Governemnt in charge of Investment, Convergence and Evaluation of Public Policies, Mohcine Jazouli will depart on Monday for a roadshow in Shanghai and Beijing organized by the Moroccan Agency for the Development of Investment and Exports (AMDIE).

As part of this roadshow, Jazouli will also attend the 20th Auto Shanghai and participate in a Morocco Now conference on "bridging" the Moroccan and Chinese economies through trade and investment.

The trip will be an opportunity to present the Kingdom's offer and accelerate the pace of Chinese investment in the country.

"Under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, Morocco has established itself as a privileged country for investment. We are now witnessing a real Moroccan dynamism that we want to share with Chinese economic operators," said Jazouli.

The program of this tour also includes a series of meetings with Chinese government officials and key economic players in the country.

MAP: 14 avril 2023