Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,428 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 416,587 in the last 365 days.

Jazouli Leads Roadshow to Speed Up Chinese Investment in Morocco

Jazouli Leads Roadshow to Speed Up Chinese Investment in Morocco

MOROCCO, April 17 - Minister Delegate to the Head of Governemnt in charge of Investment, Convergence and Evaluation of Public Policies, Mohcine Jazouli will depart on Monday for a roadshow in Shanghai and Beijing organized by the Moroccan Agency for the Development of Investment and Exports (AMDIE).

As part of this roadshow, Jazouli will also attend the 20th Auto Shanghai and participate in a Morocco Now conference on "bridging" the Moroccan and Chinese economies through trade and investment.

The trip will be an opportunity to present the Kingdom's offer and accelerate the pace of Chinese investment in the country.

"Under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, Morocco has established itself as a privileged country for investment. We are now witnessing a real Moroccan dynamism that we want to share with Chinese economic operators," said Jazouli.

The program of this tour also includes a series of meetings with Chinese government officials and key economic players in the country.

MAP: 14 avril 2023

You just read:

Jazouli Leads Roadshow to Speed Up Chinese Investment in Morocco

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more