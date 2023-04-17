Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,428 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 416,587 in the last 365 days.

Gov't Has Met Many of its Commitments Despite Difficult Economic Situation (Minister)

Gov't Has Met Many of its Commitments Despite Difficult Economic Situation (Minister)

MOROCCO, April 17 - Minister of Economic Inclusion, Small Business, Employment and Skills, Younes Sekkouri, stressed, Friday in Rabat, that the government has met a large number of its commitments despite the difficult situation that the world in general, and not only Morocco, is going through.

Speaking at the end of the meeting of the head of government with the Moroccan Labor Union (UMT) and the General Union of Moroccan Workers (UGTM), as part of the April session of social dialogue, Sekkouri described as "very honorable" the outcome of this dialogue, noting that the head of government has proposed to the unions and the CGEM to consider, in view of the next finance law, everything that is likely to improve the purchasing power of citizens.

This proposal was "welcomed" by the unions as a practical mechanism introduced by the government in its relations with unions and employers, he said.

Morocco has responsible trade unions and a government of initiatives with a strong political will, he added, highlighting the importance of this April session of social dialogue, which enshrines the firm commitment of the government to institutionalize this tradition and respect the dates set.

The meeting of the head of government with the leaders of the most representative trade unions took place pursuant to the provisions of the agreement of April 30, 2022, which stipulates the organization of two meetings per year between the head of government and trade unions, the first in September to receive the comments and proposals of the unions on the draft budget and the second in April devoted to the search for solutions for outstanding issues and for the exchange of views on matters that concern civil servants and employees.

MAP: 14 avril 2023

You just read:

Gov't Has Met Many of its Commitments Despite Difficult Economic Situation (Minister)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more