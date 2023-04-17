JOYCE MEYER JONES GUIDES READERS INTO HAPPINESS

Embracing the Law of Attraction emphasizes the truth about manifestation; how everything starts with a thought. Bad attracts bad while good attracts abundance, which then welcomes more. More possibilities mean more opportunities, and, therefore, more options. In the book, these are taught through scriptures and affirmations, and kept track through journaling.
Highly recommended by Amazon customer Phil Bolos, he says, “The purpose of this book is to help the reader learn how to control those thoughts and make them into what he wants them to be so his life can head in a positive direction. A relatively short read, the book packs a lot of interesting insights into just over a hundred pages.”
Embracing the Law of Attraction has been changing lives ever since its publishing, fulfilling its purpose.
Joyce Meyer Jones is a strongly determined woman, who has gone through a lot in life. She is a big believer that mindset has the ability to change and shape one’s life, as she experienced it herself. The book Embracing the Law of Attraction is her testament to this sentiment.
Learn to attract the good and let go of the bad, and purchase a copy of the book on Amazon.
