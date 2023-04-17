JOYCE MEYER JONES INSPIRES CHANGE IN THINKING AND LIFE THROUGH HER BOOK

Embracing the Law of Attraction is written to be of service to those in need of change to grow. It offers a workbook with scriptures and affirmations as well as a journal for keeping track of one’s progress in recognizing the power of thinking. The principal goal of the book is to improve lives, making the world a better place to live in.
Ghulam Mustafa, an Amazon customer, rates the book a perfect five stars and says, “This book definitely has to be one of the most knowledgeable and mind-boggling books I read in recent times… Despite talking about complex and serious topics, the writer has managed to express his ideas in simple and engaging language.”
Embracing the Law of Attraction, with its intentional ways in achieving betterment, leads people to a life filled with gratitude and respect.
Joyce Meyer Jones, after experiencing a life-changing event in her life, has learned to change her belief system. Since then, she has understood life deeper and better, appreciating it more through the smallest things encountered in everyday life. An attempt at spreading the message across, Embracing the Law of Attraction came to fruition.
