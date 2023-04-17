Market Insights: The Assessment Services Landscape and Trends

Emergen Research Logo

Surge in demand for skill assessment for better employability is one of the significant factors driving market revenue growth

SURREY NORTH, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research's report titled "Global Assessment Services Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2022-2030" offers a comprehensive analysis of the worldwide Assessment Services market. The report evaluates the market based on various segments, By Product Type (Psychometric Test, Aptitude Tests, Coding Tests), By Service Type, By Medium (Online, Offline), By Sectors (K-12, Higher Education, Corporate, Government)

assessment services market size reached USD 12.32 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing number of competitive examinations and certifications and rising need for skill assessment for increasing employability are some key factors driving global assessment services market revenue growth.

Scope of Research:

The market Size Value in 2030: 23.28 Billion

CAGR (2022-2030): 7.3%

Report Coverage: Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking. Competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

To obtain a free sample report with a table of contents: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-history/182

Leading Players in the Global Assessment Services Market: Korn Ferry, Pearson Education Inc., Aon Plc, TeamLease, Development Dimensions International, Inc., Mercer LLC, PSI Services LLC, Hogan Assessments, Talent Plus Inc., and IBM Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global assessment services market on the basis of product type, service type, medium, sectors, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Psychometric Test

Aptitude Tests

Coding Tests

Others

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Entrance Assessment Services

Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services

Certification Assessment

Pre-Employment Assessment Service

Development Assessment Service

Medium Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Online

Offline

Sectors Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

K-12

Higher Education

Corporate

Government

Key Market Drivers and Challenges:

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Coding test segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2021. Evaluating coding skills of programmers has emerged as an essential procedure in recruitment in IT and software firms. These types of assessment tests are generally conducted to hire a software developer or programmer. The different screening methods for hiring a programmer are a coding test or programming test, an online code test or software test, and an online proctored code test.

K-12 includes 12 years – from Kindergarten to 12th grade – and steady increasing competitiveness among school students and study efforts and options for preparation for competitive exams from an early age is driving revenue growth of this segment. For instance, Byju’s Think & Learn is a K-12 based online platform that offers plenty of courses focusing on India's K-12 students. The company provides improved learning services through online, next-level, intuitive graphical programs and enhanced self-assessment services.

Entrance assessment services are a way for educational institutes and organizations to understand the potential of a student or candidate. It is usually used as an educational skills assessment by schools and colleges as a part of the general admission process. The primary purpose of entrance assessment services is to help the client ascertain that all the selected individuals possess the required skills and proficiencies needed to face the challenges in the specific job role or educational program.

Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a rapid growth rate during the forecast period, attributed to increasing number of competitive certifications tests, increasing necessity for skill assessment for better employability, and rapidly increasing labor force size in countries in the region.

