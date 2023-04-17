Farmers’ Market Opens at Indy Airport features 60-plus Indiana Grown suppliers

INDIANAPOLIS (Feb. 7, 2023) – Travelers at the Indianapolis International Airport (IND) can now truly experience Hoosier home-grown as they dine at the new Farmers’ Market restaurant, which serves up a menu of foods and products grown, produced and packaged by more than 60 Indiana Grown members from throughout the state.

Today SPP America, along with airport officials, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch who leads rural affairs in Indiana and serves as the Indiana Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development and Indiana Grown members, celebrated the grand opening of the Farmers’ Market in Concourse B.

“We’ve been very intentional in our concessions refresh initiative to present various aspects of the Hoosier experience, and the Farmers’ Market featuring Indiana Grown delivers it in the most authentic way,” said Mario Rodriguez, Indianapolis Airport Authority executive director.

Today’s event showcased the Indiana State Department of Agricultures’ Indiana Grown initiative, which promotes more than 1,800 Hoosier farms, growers and producers from across Indiana.

“Indiana Grown is near and dear to my heart, and I am incredibly proud of this program and the work it’s done for its members over the last seven years,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who also serves as Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “This partnership between Indiana Grown, the Indy Airport and SSP America is great way to show that the entrepreneurial spirit is thriving in Indiana.”

The Farmers’ Market will feature a rotating, seasonal menu that will leverage Indiana Grown members across the calendar year.

SSP America’s Vice President of Business Development Bob Stanton commented, “The Farmer’s Market showcases the state of Indiana’s beautifully rich culinary landscape, and the region’s multiple artisans. We’ll be rotating the menus on a quarterly basis with seasonally grown products as we work to highlight as many products as possible in the hopes the business opportunities grow for the Indiana Grown members. Our thanks to the Indy airport and Indiana Grown team as well as our joint venture partners for bringing this project to life.”

Agriculture is one of Indiana’s most prominent industries. Indiana is the 8th largest agricultural exporter in the nation, renowned for corn, duck, pork and egg production.

Indiana Grown Program Director Caroline Patrick shared, “This airport restaurant is an amazing outlet to put a spotlight on Indiana Grown members. People from around the world will be able to see and taste our members’ exceptional products every day. Indiana Grown’s goal has always been to highlight members and to market them as they do so much for our state. This restaurant showcases our products and our members on an international scale.”

Roster of New Restaurants at IND Growing

In 2022, the list of new restaurants that opened at the Indy airport grew. Shake Shack made its eagerly anticipated debut in the fall, along with the new Pacers Courtside Club, Bub’s Burgers & Ice Cream, Bento Sushi, Tinker Coffee Café and Ben’s Soft Pretzels.

Now, as 2023 rolls in and the Farmers’ Market celebrates its official grand opening, airport guests can expect to see an expansion of Harry & Izzy’s opening in the spring with a larger dining room and bar to make more room for travelers to experience that signature St. Elmo’s shrimp cocktail. Chick-fil-A is also undergoing a renovation to make upgrades and is temporarily closed with an expected reopening also in spring.

In addition, local favorite, HotBox Pizza, will make its airport debut this spring in Civic Plaza, while the Circle City Beer Garden plans to open in Civic Plaza this summer. The Tap will open this summer in Concourse B with a robust menu.

For more information about dining options and operating hours at the Indy airport, visit www.IND.com/Dining

About the Indianapolis Airport Authority

The Indianapolis Airport Authority owns and operates Indiana’s largest airport system in the Indianapolis metropolitan area. In addition to the Indianapolis International Airport (IND), its facilities include the Downtown Heliport, Eagle Creek Airpark, Hendricks County Airport-Gordon Graham Field, Indianapolis Regional Airport and Metropolitan Airport. IND generates a $7.5 billion total annual economic impact to the state of Indiana – without relying on state or local taxes to fund operations. More than 11,000 people work at the airport each day, and nearly 54,000 jobs statewide have a connection to the airport. In 2021, IND served more than 7.1 million business and leisure travelers. IND is consistently ranked, year after year, as the best airport in North America and the nation, based on ease of use, passenger amenities, customer service, local retail offerings and public art. The airport is home of the world’s second largest FedEx operation and the nation’s eighth-largest cargo facility. For more information, visit IND.com.

About SSP America

SSP America is a division of SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage concessions in travel locations, operating restaurants, bars, cafés, food courts, lounges, and convenience stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other leisure locations. We operate in approximately 180 airports and 300 rail stations in 36 countries around the world and operate more than 550 international, national, and local brands across our 2,700 units. The SSP America team is driven by a shared vision to bring authentic restaurant experiences to every airport in North America. Our employees have a passion for exceptional food served by people who believe in heartfelt hospitality. Our airport partners trust SSP America to deliver a world-class portfolio of brands with broad passenger appeal and lasting commercial viability. Our brand heroes trust us to bring a taste of place to their hometown airport. For more information visit www.foodtravelexperts.com/america.