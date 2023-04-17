Transforming Agriculture through Precision Farming: Market Outlook

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing use of advanced agricultural techniques and smartphones are major factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research's report titled "Global Precision Agriculture Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2022-2030" offers a comprehensive analysis of the worldwide Precision Agriculture market. The report evaluates the market based on various segments, By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Application (Yield Monitoring, Field Mapping, Crop Scouting), By Technology (Guidance Technology, Remote Sensing, Variable-Rate Technology)

precision agriculture market size reached USD 6.98 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research

Rising demand for smartphone integration in precision agriculture has been driven by rise in smartphone popularity. Companies have developed sophisticated programs that are compatible with all smartphones. Farmers may monitor the field from anywhere, and the data is stored in the cloud as a backup through smartphone connectivity. Smartphones satisfy farmers' demands since they provide connectivity via Bluetooth, USB, and Wi-Fi. As a result, rising use of smartphones has generated significant revenue growth in the global precision agricultural market. Farmers in developing countries have adopted advanced technology, and use of smartphones in farming activities has helped them achieve almost double revenue and productivity of several other farmers.The report provides a detailed overview of the market, offering insights into the key drivers, challenges, and opportunities shaping the industry's landscape. It also presents a thorough analysis of the market's size, share, trends, and growth prospects over the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The market Size Value in 2030: 20.23 Billion

CAGR (2022-2030): 12.9%

Leading Players in the Global Precision Agriculture Market: AG Leader Technology, Deere & Company, Trimble, Inc. (U.S.), AGCO Corporation (U.S.), Raven Industries Inc. (U.S.), Agjunction, Site-Specific Technology Development Group, Inc., CropMetrics LLC, Dickey-john Corporation, and Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Precision Agriculture Market on the basis of type, service, solution, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Hardware

Automation & Control Systems

Displays

Guidance & Steering

GPS & GNSS

Drones, UAVs, and Cameras

Others

Sensing and Monitoring Device

Yield Monitors

Soil Sensors

Water Sensors

Climate Sensors

Software

Services

Consulting & training

Maintenance & update

Integration

Managed Service

Other Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Guidance Technology

Remote Sensing

Variable Rate

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Crop Scouting

Field Mapping

Variable Rate Application

Yield Monitoring

Weather Tracking & Forecasting

Irrigation Management

Inventory Management

Farm Labor Management

Others

Key Market Drivers and Challenges:

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Software segment is expected to expand at a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period, due to growing need to analyze, monitor, and maximize agriculture production and profits while conserving natural resources

Weather tracking segment is expected to expand at a significant revenue CAGR during the forecast period as the agriculture industry is becoming more vulnerable to unfavorable weather conditions, and demand for actionable information promptly increases. Real-time weather data assist farmers in increasing productivity and lowering costs and decreasing crop damage risks

Yield monitoring segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period as it is important for understanding field variability as well as helping farmers in maximizing farm yields

North America is expected to register a considerable revenue growth rate in precision agriculture market over the forecast period due to high presence of companies offering various hardware, software, and services for precision agriculture such as AG Leader Technology (U.S.), Deere & Company, Trimble, Inc. (U.S.), and AGCO Corporation (U.S.) in countries in the region.

