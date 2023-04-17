Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market Share & Size Worth USD 25.93 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The revolutions in personalized drug development, potential device technologies in the pipeline.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market

The Global Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses. The report studies the historical data of the Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation market.

The global Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market is expected to reach USD 25.93 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The increasing incidence of recurrent atrial fibrillation is majorly associated with recurrent paroxysmal atrial fibrillation patients, with the occurrence of a family history of AFib, high blood pressure, sleep apnea, overuse of stimulants, alcohol consumption, obesity, thyroid disorders, diabetes, lung disease, severe infections, and stress.

Factors driving this market include augmenting incidence rate of recurrent atrial fibrillation, new product launches for effective treatment of recurrent events, and improved reimbursement scenarios for recurrent AFib treatment drugs along with technological advancements are expected to become the most common growth factors globally in the coming years. Moreover, healthcare experts from the University of Pennsylvania have estimated that patients admitted to intensive care units for COVID-19 treatment are more likely to suffer from arrhythmia and atrial fibrillation. This would be alarming for cardiac patients and would lead to increased sales of atrial fibrillation associated drugs.

Key Highlights from the Report

In January 2019, Abbott announced the acceptance of the TactiCath Touch Force Ablation Catheter by the FDA. Such winning tactics of leading companies in the market for atrial fibrillation products are often adopted by national and local companies.

The prevalence of AFib ranges between 2.7 million and 6.1 million in the U.S. alone and is estimated to reach 12.1 million by the year 2030, according to the statistics of the Center for Disease Control. Similar incidence rates are observed in other regions as well, indicating potential growth in the target industry.

Recently, in December 2019, the opening generic version of the blood thinner Eliquis received approval by the U.S. FDA. The drug is anticipated to provide quality treatment alternatives at affordable prices, especially for recurrent AFib patients, by reducing the risk of recurrence.

The device type product segment is estimated to reach USD 5.88 billion by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period.

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.

Top competitors of the Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market profiled in the report include:

Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Abbott Laboratories, Microport Scientific Corporation, Atricure Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Daiichi Sankyo, and GlaxoSmithKline.

Regional Landscape section of the Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation market.

Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research have segmented the global Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market on the basis of product, application, end-uses, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Device

Surgical Devices

Maze Surgery

Catheter Ablation

Radiofrequency Catheter Ablation

Conventional RF Ablation Catheters

Irrigated-tip RF Ablation Catheters

Cryoablation

Microwave Based Catheter Ablation

Laser Based Catheter Ablation

Navigational Advanced Mapping Accessories

Non-Surgical Devices

Electric Cardioversion

EP Ablation Catheters

EP Diagnostic Catheter

Conventional Diagnostic Catheters

Fixed Diagnostic Catheters

Steerable Diagnostic Catheters

Advanced Diagnostic Catheters

Mapping and Recording Systems

Cardiac Monitors or Loop Recorders

Access Devices

Left Atrial Appendage and Closure Devices

Intracardiac Echocardiography (ICE) Systems

Drugs

Dabigatran (Pradaxa)

Rivaroxaban (Xarelto)

Apixaban (Eliquis)

Edoxaban (Savaysa)

Warfarin (Coumadin)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

EP Ablation

Diagnostic

Surgical Cardiac

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Cardiac Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals.

Overview of the Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation industry

