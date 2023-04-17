Fushifaru Maldives Offers Exclusive Summer Holiday Packages for Maldivians and Work Permit Holders

Fushifaru Maldives announced summer holiday packages for Maldivians and work permit holders. The resort is inviting guests to book their stay from April 3 to September 30, 2023, with rates inclusive of service charges and TGST.

Guests can choose from three different accommodation options, each with its unique features. The Sunrise Beach Villa, priced at $350 per night, offers a stunning view of the turquoise waters and the white sandy beach. For those seeking a more lavish experience, the Sunrise Pool Beach Villa, priced at $475 per night, comes with a private pool and direct access to the beach.

Guests can also choose the Jacuzzi Water Villa, priced at $500 per night, for an overwater experience. The villa features a private deck with direct access to the ocean, allowing guests to take a refreshing dip at any time of the day.

The package includes a 20% discount on Heylhi Spa treatments and a 20% discount on food and beverage consumed during their stay. Parents can take advantage of the offer, as up to two children between the ages of 2 to 11.99 years can stay and eat for free. The package is an ideal option for families looking for an affordable and luxurious summer vacation.

To reach the resort, guests can avail of transfers at an additional cost. Adults will be charged $250 per person, while children will be charged $125 per person. Infants (0-2 years) travel for free.

Fushifaru Maldives’ summer holiday packages provide guests with the perfect opportunity to unwind and relax in a tranquil environment. Book now to experience the ultimate island getaway.

To obtain further details, kindly contact reservations at reservations@fushifaru.com or via phone at +960 662 0202.