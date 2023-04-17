Celebrate Culture, Cuisine, and Community this Eid Al-Fitr at Grand Park Kodhipparu

Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives announced their Eid celebrations for their guests. The resort has planned a series of events and activities that cater to guests of all ages, from the Bodu Mas parade to exciting kids’ activities, and even unique culinary experiences.

One of the highlights of the celebration is the Bodu Mas, a local tradition that features vibrant colours and lively music with an interesting backstory revolving around folklore. Guests will have the opportunity to witness this one-of-a-kind event and immerse themselves in the Maldivian culture.

For families travelling with kids, Grand Park Kodhipparu has something special in store. Kids will have a chance to showcase their creativity and artistic skills with a life-sized canvas painting, which will feature the theme of Earth Day. It’s an activity that’s both fun and educational, allowing children to express their love for the planet. Grown-ups, on the other hand, can indulge in some shisha, coffee, and chocolate pairing experiences. It’s the perfect way to unwind and savour the flavours of the Maldives.

To mark this Eid, Grand Park Kodhipparu is also launching the Maldivian picnic experience, which promises to take guests on a gastronomic journey through traditional Maldivian cuisine. It’s an opportunity to taste and appreciate the rich flavours of the Maldives while enjoying the stunning scenery of the resort.

“We are excited to offer our guests an unforgettable Eid celebration at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives,” says Raffaele Solferino, General Manager of Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives. “We’ve prepared a line-up of activities that are not only entertaining but also highlight the beauty of Maldivian culture and nature. We invite everyone to join us and create beautiful memories together.”

Guests can visit the resort’s website to book their Eid holiday and take advantage of these fantastic offerings. With its stunning scenery, luxurious accommodations, and world-class amenities, Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives is the perfect destination for a memorable Eid celebration.

For more information and to book your stay, please visit the website or contact rsvn.gpkd@parkhotelgroup.com.