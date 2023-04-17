Healthcare Cloud Computing Market is Huge Growth in the coming years, with a CAGR of 15.6% by 2030 | IBM Corporation

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market

Cloud computing in healthcare provides a range of benefits that align with the interests of both patients and healthcare providers.

The global healthcare cloud computing market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 54,385.9 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.6% between 2023 and 2030.” — Coherent Market Insights

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global healthcare cloud computing market is estimated to be valued at US$ 54,385.9 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.6 % during the forecast period (2022-2030).Cloud computing has revolutionized the healthcare industry by providing a more efficient and cost-effective way of storing, managing and processing healthcare data. The use of cloud storage has enabled healthcare professionals to access critical patient information quickly and efficiently, from any location with an internet connection.

Moreover, cloud computing offers several benefits to the healthcare industry, such as reduced capital expenditure on hardware and infrastructure, enhanced data security, and simplified data backup and disaster recovery. As healthcare organizations continue to digitize patient records and adopt new technologies to improve patient care, cloud computing is expected to play an increasingly significant role in the future of healthcare.

⏩ The following key players are covered in the Healthcare Cloud Computing market report are:

★ IBM Corporation

★ Athenahealth

★ Siemens Healthcare GmbH

★ Koninklijke Philips NV

★ Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

★ Fujifilm Holdings

★ General Electric Company

★ AGFA Healthcare

★ Carestream Health Inc.

★ Carecloud Corporation

Detailed Segmentation:

Regional Analysis for Healthcare Cloud Computing Market:

By Cloud Deployment:

Public

Private

Hybrid

By Offerings:

Services

Platform as a service (Paas)

Infrastructure as a service (Iaas)

Software as a service (Saas)

Hardware

By Application:

Clinical Information System

Non-clinical Information System

The Healthcare Cloud Computing market study reveals market risks and restrictions as well as the impact of different regulatory regimes, which helps executives create a plan for the business. This was written with the intention of assisting businesses in making better decisions and achieving their primary objectives. The global market report includes a thorough analysis of the region with the highest growth rate, a graphic depiction of geographical level break-up, regions with the highest market revenue, market size, position, upcoming innovations, geographical break-up, administrative policies, and significant company profiles and strategies.

⏩ Market Segmentation

The analysis divides the Healthcare Cloud Computing market into segments based on platform, product, capacity, and geography to give readers a complete understanding of the sector. Based on current and anticipated trends, every aspect of this market has been examined. The global Healthcare Cloud Computing market is segmented into four categories: company, type, application, and geography (country). The thorough segmental analysis is now concentrated on revenue and forecasts by location (country), kind, and application.

⏩ Competitive Landscape

The Global Healthcare Cloud Computing market's competitive analysis section includes information and business insights. The competition, market overview by firm status, and the business outlook by region are some of the information that is introduced. These businesses fully take use of product launches, collaborations, technical breakthroughs, agreements, and partnerships to increase market pay.

⏩ Regional Prospects

The Healthcare Cloud Computing market is divided geographically into several key areas, each of which has its own revenue, market share, sales, and growth rates. Europe, South America, North America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa are just a handful of the regions covered. Latin America is predicted to have a modest share of the global market in terms of value, while North America is expected to maintain its dominance in the global market and gain significant market share in both volume and value.

⏩ Conclusion

The study is based on first-hand experience, qualitative and quantitative analysis by industry analysts, and comments from key market players and industry experts. On a segment-by-segment basis, the study examines developments in the parent industry, micro- and macroeconomic indicators, governing factors, and market attractiveness. The study also demonstrates how various market parameters impact geography and market segmentation in terms of quality.

