Eid al-Fitr: Government Announces April 24 Holiday for State Administration, Territorial Collectivities

MOROCCO, April 17 - On the occasion of the Eid al-Fitr celebration, the government announces that Monday, April 24, 2023, which follows the Eid holidays, will be a public holiday for the state administrations and territorial collectivities.

In a statement, the Department of the Head of Government specifies that this decision was taken in accordance with Article 2 of Decree 2.05.916 (July 20, 2005) establishing the days and hours of work in public administrations and territorial collectivities, as supplemented and amended by Decree 2.18.880 (November 8, 2018).

MAP: 15 avril 2023

