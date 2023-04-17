WASTECARE™ — INDUSTRIAL WASTE SO HEALTHY IT’S A SKINCARE PRODUCT

Waste packaged in a specially crafted box made of fully recycled materials.
Textile producer AIZOME’s innovative dyeing method not only produces healthy textiles but also waste that’s healthy — now launched as a skincare product.
MUNICH, GERMANY, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Japanese-German textile startup AIZOME in partnership with Serviceplan Innovation launches WASTECARE™, a premium skincare product that is wastewater from their textile dyeing factory. Because AIZOME only uses plants, water, and ultrasound instead of synthetic chemicals in their dyeing process, the wastewater, like the textiles, has natural health benefits, such as anti-inflammation, pain-relief, and skin rejuvenation. WASTECARE™ is being sent out to key opinion leaders in the fashion and textile industries to spotlight the damage caused on the environment and health, while also providing an innovative solution.
“There are a lot of sustainability claims in the textile space, and with it comes greenwashing. So, it’s hard to keep track of what’s genuine.”
— Lynda Grose, Chair of Fashion Design, California College of the Arts
According to the United Nations, the textile industry is the second largest polluter of water. There are over 1500 synthetic chemicals, from formaldehyde to heavy metals, being used for dyeing and finishing products. Not only do these chemicals cause water pollution, they also severely affect the health of textile workers and wearers. In 79% of contact dermatitis cases, the reaction is triggered by chemicals in dyes.
“At AIZOME we believe that textiles should not just be harmless, but even healthy. That’s why our dyeing process is 100% natural from farm to fabric.”
— Misa Muto, Co-founder, AIZOME
While traditional plant-based dyeing has been around for millenia, without chemical finishing color fades quickly, making it infeasible for mass production. An innovative solution: AIZOME ULTRA uses a patented ultrasonic dyeing method to bind plant molecules to the fiber, resulting in long-lasting color and health benefits. There is a broad spectrum of medicinal plants that can provide a variety of properties for wellbeing: Indigo turns the yarn blue and makes the fabric anti-inflammatory, beneficial for eczema-prone skin. Rubia produces a red pigment and helps alleviate menstrual pain. To create yellow, turmeric is used, which also acts as an antioxidant.
“AIZOME utilizes a natural, timeless resource — plants, as there are decades of scientific studies that show the therapeutic properties of natural dyes.”
— Dr. Sudeep Motupalli Rao, Founder and Chief Scientist, SLOWTECH Labs
The benefits of AIZOME have been recognized by the National Eczema Association as an innovation to improve the quality of life for people with sensitive skin. A study conducted with researchers from the University of Cambridge showed the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of indigo leaf in accelerating the healing of skin injuries.
“The study we conducted in cooperation with AIZOME clearly shows that the natural plant dye indigo is a promising agent for accelerating dermatological recovery.”
— Dr. Youssif M. Ali, Senior Research Associate, University of Cambridge
To stand out in a sea of sustainability claims in the textile industry, AIZOME put their own claim to test with a simple yet unconventional demonstration. WASTECARE™ is the first skincare product that is actually industrial waste. Taken directly from their textile dyeing factory, the wastewater has been tested and certified according to strict eco-toxicological and cosmetic safety standards.
“Packaged as a high-end beauty product, bottled in a medical-grade vial, and packed with fully recycled materials, WASTECARE™ challenges the preconceptions around waste.”
— Han Gao, Founder and Designer, Workbyworks Studio
The unique design system combines visual elements inspired by ultrasound and traditional Japanese culture. Created in collaboration with Workbyworks Studio, a New York-based, award-winning design studio, the package was conceptualized to create an intimate unboxing experience. It combines practicality with aesthetics. The cardboard layers reinforce the packaging so that it can be shipped without outer protection and recycled afterwards. Each stage of unboxing allows the user to get closer to the story of AIZOME through data visualization, fabric, and finally, the face serum.
“WASTECARE™ is one of our simplest product innovations yet. All it took to develop was a shift in perspective and good design: Industrial waste — presented as high-end skin-care. Demonstrating not only AIZOME’s world-changing technology — but also the power of creative thinking.”
— Alex Schill, Chief Creative Officer, Serviceplan Group
The campaign leads up to World Earth Day on April 22, with the first edition of WASTECARE™ shipped out to key opinion leaders and potential collaborators in fashion, textile, and healthcare. The goal with the campaign is to reach designers, producers, and decision makers, and join forces to make the textile industry more sustainable.
A single limited-edition WASTECARE™ will be available for purchase in the upcoming AIZOME Indiegogo drop. Over the following months, WASTECARE™ will also be presented at pop-up stores, trade fairs, and conferences, as proof and demonstration of the innovative AIZOME ULTRA process.
