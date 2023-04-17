Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 808 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,863 in the last 365 days.

Spanish Minister Sees Joint World Cup Bid with Morocco, Portugal 'Exciting', 'Close to Our Hearts'

Spanish Minister Sees Joint World Cup Bid with Morocco, Portugal 'Exciting', 'Close to Our Hearts'

MOROCCO, April 17 - Spain's joint 2030 World Cup bid with Morocco and Portugal is "an exciting project that is close to our hearts," said Spanish Presidency Minister Félix Bolaños García.

"We are working on an exciting project that is also close to our hearts, namely the organization of the World Cup with Portugal and Morocco," Bolanos said in an interview with Spanish sports daily Marca, published on Friday.

According to the Spanish official, the three neighbors are working tirelessly to make this project a success. "We are working hard because it is high time [...] to organize a great international competition," said the Spanish minister in charge of relations with both houses of parliament.

HM King Mohammed VI had announced Morocco's joint bid with Spain and Portugal to host the 2030 World Cup on March 14 in Kigali, in a message on the occasion of having received the CAF President's Outstanding Award.

This joint bid, unprecedented in the history of football, will be the crossroads between Africa and Europe, between the North and the South of the Mediterranean, and between the African, Arab and Euro-Mediterranean worlds, the Sovereign said.

The Sovereign also specified that this bid will be the one that brings together the best of both sides, and the demonstration of an alliance of genius, creativity, experience and resources.

MAP: 14 avril 2023

You just read:

Spanish Minister Sees Joint World Cup Bid with Morocco, Portugal 'Exciting', 'Close to Our Hearts'

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more