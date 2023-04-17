Semiconductor IP Market Size Worth US$ 9,670.4 million By 2028 | CAGR 10.0%: The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners

The Semiconductor IP market is growing due to technological advancements and the trend of integrating multiple features on a single chip.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market study by The Insight Partners on the "Semiconductor IP Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Source, and Industry Vertical" reveals that the semiconductor IP market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% between 2021 and 2028. The study predicts that the market will reach US$ 9,670.4 million by 2028, up from US$ 4,951.9 million in 2021.

Report Coverage - Semiconductor IP Market

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in US$ 4,951.9 million in 2021

Market Size Value by US$ 9,670.4 million by 2028

Growth rate CAGR of 10.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Forecast Period 2021- 2028

Base Year 2021

No. of Pages 172

No. of Tables 56

No. of Charts & Figures 70

Historical data available Yes

Segments Covered Type, Source, and Industry Vertical

Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America

Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina

Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Download a Sample Copy of this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPEL00002043/

Modular Nature Enabling Integration Flexibility Results in High Demands from Global Manufacturing Sector

The emerging electronic and semiconductor technologies are paving way for the introduction of automation in the manufacturing sector. For the past two decades, automation has been transforming factory floor operations, manufacturing employment, and manufacturing sector dynamics. Current trends that are buzzing in the manufacturing sector, such as robotics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, have enabled machines to match or even outpace humans in various activities, including the cognitive activities involved at various levels of manufacturing. The automation of any lean assembly line has been observed to raise overall productivity by 10–20%. Further, Industry 4.0 is another prominent trend that is anticipated to shape up the manufacturing sector in the coming years. The advent of Industry 4.0 or the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) which involves the use of collaborative robots and automated guided vehicles (AGVs) is further anticipated to boost the productivity of the manufacturing sector.

The emergence of the pandemic in 2020 has hampered the business dynamics for the semiconductor IP market owing to shortages in chips and labor shortages. The pandemic is poised for a big rebound in 2022. Thus, to cater the growing demand from various industries, companies have planned to invest in new fabrication facilities. For instance, In January 2022, Intel planned to invest more than US$ 20 billion to build two new manufacturing facilities to produce semiconductor chips in Ohio, US.

Europe dominated the Semiconductor IP market in 2020 with a share of more than 30%; it would continue to dominate the market during the forecast period and account for more than 35% share by 2028. North America is the second-largest contributor to the global Semiconductor IP market, followed by The Asia Pacific region.

In the semiconductor IP market, new business models have evolved for ensuring sustainability as well as progress sufficing the ever-increasing demands from the customer. The businesses in the semiconductor IP market have evolved to become one-stop solution providers that offer a wide range of IP cores and platforms that includes graphics, video, cloud software, connectivity, and others.

Inquire before Buying at - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPEL00002043/

The Semiconductor IP market in SAM is expected to grow owing to growing investment in developing network connectivity, a rise in demand for the adoption of advanced home appliances, and growing awareness for mitigating the manufacturing cost in plant operations. In addition, the rise in the adoption of EVs is also helping the market dynamics to leverage the Semiconductor IP market. According to an article published by the Global Fleet MARKETPLACE in January 2022, electric vehicle (EV) sales in 2021 jumped by an annual growth rate of more than 70% in the SAM region.

Key Findings of Study: Semiconductor IP Market Growth

The global semiconductor IP market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. Europe dominated the semiconductor IP market in 2020 with a share of more than 35%; it would continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. The licensing segment led the semiconductor IP market, based on source, with a share of over 80% in 2020.

Semiconductor IP Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

The key players operating in the semiconductor IP market include Arm Holdings Plc; CEVA Inc; Imagination Technologies Limited, Cadence Design Systems, Inc.; and Synopsys. Various other companies operating in the market and are coming up with new technologies and offerings, which is contributing to the expansion of the semiconductor IP market, in terms of revenue and subscription.

Buy Complete Report at - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPEL00002043/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductors and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Devices, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, and Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876