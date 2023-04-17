US Air Freight Market Size 2023: Growth Update, Report 2028

United States Air Freight Market Report

The United States air freight market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during 2023-2028.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Air freight, also known as air cargo, refers to the transportation and shipment of goods and services through an air carrier that is charter or commercial. It offers safety, a high level of security, reliability, and has shorter transit times as compared to road or sea modes of transportation. It also has low insurance premiums due to the short duration of shipment and aids in reducing the need for local warehousing. It allows businesses to easily track the real-time status of cargo through web-based applications from destination to arrival. It assists in easy management of stockpiling of products and hassle-free deliveries at various destinations. It also aids in reducing the need for packaging materials and containers, which additionally saves time and money while eliminating the risk of theft. Besides this, it is beneficial for various businesses due to its global presence and reach. As it is utilized to deliver huge amounts of documents, pharmaceuticals, fashion garments, electronic goods, automotive parts, jewelry, and perishable agriculture and seafood products, the demand for air freight is increasing in the United States.

United States Air Freight Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the rising demand for air freight to transport fast-moving consumer goods, household, items, and luxury products represents one of the key factors supporting the growth of the market in the United States. Besides this, the growing utilization of air freights, as they go through the least handling and high safety controls at airports, is offering a positive market outlook. Additionally, there is a rise in the need for effective and fast-speed shipping solutions for delivering various goods around the world.

This, coupled with the thriving aerospace industry, is propelling the growth of the market in the country. Apart from this, the rising awareness about the benefits of consolidated air freight services among the masses is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Moreover, the increasing utilization of air freights, as they minimize the risk of accidents and damage to products, is positively influencing the market in the US.

In addition, the rising integration of artificial intelligence (AI), big data, the internet of things (IoT), virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), and advanced chain solutions for optimizing logistics in the air freight is contributing to the growth of the market. Besides this, the growing demand for air freight due to the thriving e-commerce industry is supporting the growth of the market in the country. Furthermore, the increasing import and export of goods across the globe is strengthening the market growth.

United States Air Freight Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, service, destination and end user.

Breakup by Service:

• Freight

• Express

• Mail

• Others

Breakup by Destination:

• Domestic

• International

Breakup by End User:

• Private

• Commercial

Breakup by Region:

• Northeast

• Midwest

• South

• West

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

