Emerging Technologies and Innovation in the FinFET Technology Market

The rising penetration of consumer electronics and the growing number of the integrated circuit and chips manufacturers are fueling the market growth

SURREY NORTH, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research's report titled "Global FinFET Technology Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2027" offers a comprehensive analysis of the worldwide FinFET Technology market. The report evaluates the market based on various segments, By Type (CPU, MC, FPGA, SoC, Network Processor, GPU), By Technology (7nm, 10nm, 14nm, 16nm, 20nm, 22nm), By End-Use (Consumer Electronics, High-End Networks, Automotive, Others), By Region Forecasts to 2027

FinFET Technology market is anticipated to reach USD 58.48 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Due to the advantages of chipsets designed with FinFET technology, such as the ability to operate at lower voltages and faster processing speeds than non-FinFET chipsets, the FinFET technology market is expected to grow significantly. The use of these chips in wearable devices since many consumer electronics manufacturers are developing a wide variety of wearable devices to adhere to the varying needs of customers, has also made a positive impact on the market.

Excellent characteristics of FinFET technology comprise higher technological flexibility than the planar distributed generator, suppressed short channel effect, improvement in driving current flow, and more portability is boosting the demand among manufacturers. Besides, the automotive sector is using these semiconductors and microprocessor chips in cars to provide better features to the consumers which will drive the FinFET technology market in the automotive industry in the forecasted period.

Leading Players in the Global FinFET Technology Market: Samsung Electronics Corporation Ltd, MediaTek, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, NVIDIA Corporation, Apple Inc., Intel Corporation, ARM Limited, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Qualcomm Incorporated, Xilinx, Inc. and among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global FinFET Technology Market on the basis of type, service, solution, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

CPU

MCU

FPGA

SoC

Network Processor

GPU

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

7nm

10nm

14nm

16nm

20nm

22nm

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Consumer Electronics

High-End Networks

Automotive

Others

Key Market Drivers and Challenges:

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Key Highlights from the Report

The CPUs segment dominated the industry in 2019 as smartphone device processors have the same features as CPUs.During the forecast period, the market for GPUs is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR. Nowadays, the gaming console is using augmented reality and virtual reality technology, which is expected to drive this segment in the forecast timeframe.

The 10 nm technology is used widely in high-performance and low-power applications for its reliability. The 14 nm technology segment is expected to expand at a remarkable rate due to continuous technological advances owing to demand from the automotive and consumer electronics sectors. The 7nm system utilizes extensive ultraviolet lithography in the patterning of metal layers, which helps to reduce the layers of the mask to provide greater fidelity.

Owing to the escalating demand for mobiles from users for advanced processors that boost day-to-day activity, consumer electronics is the top revenue-generating segment of all end-use sectors of FinFET technology. Due to the utilization of cloud storage and high-speed computing, the high-end network segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate.

Due to the increasing demand for smartphones and other technologies, North America will dominate the FinFET technology market along with the adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning, while Asia-Pacific is expected to rise over the forecast period as the technologically advanced smartphone uses increase. Besides, the growing adoption of IoT and artificial intelligence-enabled wearables and other consumer electronics in the Asia-Pacific region will augment the market growth in the future.

