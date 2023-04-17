Between the Lines of Science and Faith

Explore the complexities of two of the world's greatest influencers and how their principles shaped both technology and belief
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ever imagined a world without science or religion? Where life seemed pointless and monotonous. Consider living in the Dark Ages, when science and culture were stunted and people were plagued by fear and uncertainty. People were driven by the primal need to survive due to a lack of progress and poverty, depriving bright minds of the environment and inspiration for progress.
The book Extreme Entrepreneurs: Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ outlines the work and influence of Jesus Christ that shaped the mind of believers all around the world, bringing hope to those living in fear and sharing the glory of God’s love. The same influence emanating from the works of Steve Jobs that drove technological advancement with his work and vision, bringing technology to the fingertips of modern-day man. Their influence paved the way for contemporary visionaries to bring ideas to life.
Tracy Emerick Ph.D. discusses the impact of two of the most important figures of the modern-day world in both religion and technology. Through the author’s research backed by statistics, the book was written in a concise and clear manner, as it expounds on the contrasts between Jesus Christ and Steve Jobs, and how their work modeled the way of entrepreneurial businesses today.
Ready to dive deeper into the works of Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ? Curious about how their influence has shaped the modern business world? Read about it in Extreme Entrepreneurs: Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ.
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+18884269236 ext.
email us here