Impact of Great Influencers

Dive deep into the intertwined forces of faith and technology as they become the guiding principles that govern the world
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Through their innovative contributions, visionaries helped shape the very foundations of the world. Works that ignite the fires of revolutions and conspiracy, contributions that boggle the minds of freethinkers with principles and discoveries that shape the forces that govern the world today. Ingenious works without which would revert that modern-day world back to its primal form.
The work of the modern-day visionary Tracy Emerick Ph.D, entitled Extreme Entrepreneurs: Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ, talks about the concepts that shifted the tides of technology and innovation and paved the way for a slew of modern-day conveniences. With discussions ranging from business principles to religious beliefs and centering on the influences of Jesus Christ and Steve Jobs.
Written eloquently, this symphony of research and religious principles gives readers a new perspective on understanding the inner workings of the business world. Melding the theological teaching of Jesus Christ with the entrepreneurial principles of Steve Jobs that govern most businesses today. A medley of contrasting ideas and works that when strummed together creates a harmonious concept that is sure to astound readers.
Ready for a memorable experience filled with rediscovery, uncovering the works that revolutionized technology? Ready to ponder on the divine teachings that changed the lives of millions around the world? Then allow the words of Extreme Entrepreneurs: Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ to fly off the pages as ideas and concepts come to life.
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
