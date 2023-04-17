Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Size, Trends and Growth Prospects for 2020-2027

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing demand for the smart city and smart grid, and the growing need for energy across the world are driving the demand for the market

SURREY NORTH, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research's report titled "Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2027" offers a comprehensive analysis of the worldwide Advanced Metering Infrastructure market. The report evaluates the market based on various segments, By Type (Smart Gas Meter, Smart Electric Meter, Smart Water Meter), By Services (Meter Deployment, System Integration, Program Management, and Consulting), By Solution, By End-Use, By Region

Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market is forecasted to be worth USD 24.68 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growing industrialization, urbanization, and population growth are expected to drive the advanced meter infrastructure market growth during the forecast period. The rising demand for smart cities and smart grid projects is also anticipated to boost the market growth shortly.

However, the lack of government spending on infrastructure installations and lack of inter-operability standards in different regions are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast timeframe.

The report provides a detailed overview of the market, offering insights into the key drivers, challenges, and opportunities shaping the industry's landscape. It also presents a thorough analysis of the market's size, share, trends, and growth prospects over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

Furthermore, the report delves into the market's various segments and their respective sub-segments, highlighting the key factors driving growth in each of these categories. It also examines the competitive landscape of the market, profiling the leading players and their strategies for gaining a competitive edge.

Scope of Research:

The market Size Value in 2030: 24.68 Billion

CAGR (2022-2030): 15.4%

Report Coverage: Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking. Competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

The competitive landscape section of the report provides a detailed analysis of the leading players operating in the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure market, along with their strategies for gaining a competitive edge in the industry. The report profiles the key players, including their company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, and recent developments.

The report also highlights the major mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and agreements among the players to expand their market presence and increase their customer base. It also provides an overview of the market share held by each player and their respective competitive position in the market.

The competitive landscape analysis is essential for businesses and investors seeking to gain a competitive advantage in the market. It helps them to understand the strategies adopted by their competitors and the challenges they may face in the market.

Leading Players in the Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market: IBM Corporation, General Electric, Schneider Electric SE, Elster Group Gmbh, Cisco Systems, Inc., Siemens AG, Itron, Inc., Eaton Corporation plc, Aclara Technologies LLC, and Landis+Gyr, among others.

The Advanced Metering Infrastructure market has been segmented by Emergen Research based on various factors including components, platforms, offerings, technologies, applications, end-users, and regions.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market on the basis of type, service, solution, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Smart Gas Meter

Smart Electric Meter

Smart Water Meter

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Meter Deployment

System Integration

Program Management and Consulting

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Meter Communication Infrastructure

Meter Data Analytics

Meter Data Management

Advanced Metering Infrastructure Security

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Key Market Drivers and Challenges:

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In May 2018, A contract to form a joint venture to acquire Acumen fraom Australia's largest energy supplier, Origin Energy Limited, was announced by Landis+Gyr and Pacific Equity Partners. The merged company is poised to deploy a significant proportion of the projected 8 million smart meters to be deployed across Western Australia, and South Australia by the acquisition of the Acumen business.

This is expected that the smart electric meter segment will dominate the market over the forecast timeframe. Supported by government spending and appropriate water meter regulations, the smart water meter segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.

In the advanced metering infrastructure market, the system integration segment is expected to hold the largest market due to features such as enhanced real-time monitoring, service reliability, important data collection, cost benefits, and better control and analysis.

Owing to highly extensible, flexible, and easily configurable, the meter data management solution is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

Due to rising customer penetration of smart electric meters, the residential sector is anticipated to hold the largest market share over the forecast timeframe, since it offers greater transparency than traditional electric meters.

