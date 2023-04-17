Introducing Original Goat Yoga's Newest Location in Plymouth, Minnesota: The Ultimate Farm Yoga Experience

PLYMOUTH, MN, USA, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lainey Morse, the visionary behind the global Goat Yoga phenomenon, is excited to announce the opening of a new Original Goat Yoga location in Plymouth, Minnesota. The new venture is spearheaded by Martha Williams, a native Minnesotan and experienced yoga instructor with 20 years of practice under her belt.
Situated just 20 minutes west of Minneapolis, the Plymouth-based farm will offer public Goat Yoga classes, Goat Happy Hour Farm Experiences, and private events at both the Plymouth farm and an additional North Shore location. To cater to clients' needs, mobile private events will also be available throughout Minnesota, bringing the unique farm experience directly to customers.
During the summer months, once-a-month classes will be hosted on the scenic North Shore of Lake Superior, adding to the relaxing and rejuvenating experience that Goat Yoga offers. Since launching Original Goat Yoga in 2016, Lainey Morse has expanded her brand by licensing it to over twenty farms across the United States. Her diverse licensing opportunities include Original Goat Yoga, Goat Happy Hour Therapy Farms, and the latest addition, The Goatel Vacation Rentals. Lainey's ten locations continue to grow, spreading the joy of Goat Yoga throughout the country.
The Original Goat Yoga brand has garnered significant media attention and has been featured in renowned publications such as the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and National Geographic. Celebrities like Sophie Turner, Lizzo, and Kate Beckinsale have also endorsed the unique and therapeutic Goat Yoga experience.
A brief history of goat yoga:
Lainey Morse, the founder of the Original Goat Yoga movement, revolutionized the world of wellness and relaxation by combining the practice of yoga with the presence of friendly goats. After experiencing the therapeutic benefits of spending time with goats firsthand, she decided to merge the concept with yoga to create a unique and calming experience. This innovative idea quickly garnered attention and popularity, leading to the birth of the Original Goat Yoga brand. The business offers a delightful and stress-relieving experience to participants, helping them unwind and find solace in the company of these gentle animals. The combination of yoga and animal-assisted therapy provides a tranquil environment, promoting mental well-being and fostering a deeper connection with nature.
