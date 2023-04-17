Tactical Management Announces its Core Competency in Complex Carve-out Situations and Spin-offs

Dr. Raphael Nagel, Chairman at Tactical Management

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tactical Management, a leading turnaround investor based in Dubai, announces its core competency in complex carve-out situations and spin-offs. With a focus on the optimization and improvement of underperforming companies or business units, typically distressed or non-core group assets of large corporations, Tactical Management establishes these companies as standalone entities in the market.

"We specialize in complex carve-out situations and spin-offs where the target has to be separated from the current owner's group structure," said Dr Raphael Nagel, Chairman of Tactical Management. "Our approach is to solely acquire majority stakes in these companies and use our expertise to optimize and improve their performance, ultimately creating value for our investors."

Tactical Management's proven track record in turnaround investing has earned it a reputation as a leader in the industry. By leveraging its expertise and experience in complex carve-out situations and spin-offs, the company has been able to create value for its investors and establish acquired companies as successful standalone entities in the market.

"We are committed to our mission of optimizing and improving the performance of underperforming companies or business units," added Dr Nagel. "Through our focused approach and tactical management, we aim to create value for all stakeholders involved."

Tactical Management's approach to turnaround investing, coupled with its expertise in complex carve-out situations and spin-offs, sets it apart from other investors in the market. As the company continues to pursue opportunities in distressed or non-core group assets of large corporations, it remains committed to creating value for its investors and establishing acquired companies as successful standalone entities in the market.

Tactical Management, ein führender Turnaround-Investor mit Sitz in Dubai, gibt seine Kernkompetenz in komplexen Carve-out-Situationen und Spin-offs bekannt. Mit Fokus auf die Optimierung und Verbesserung unterperformanter Unternehmen oder Geschäftseinheiten, typischerweise distressed oder nicht zum Kerngeschäft gehörende Vermögenswerte großer Konzerne, etabliert Tactical Management diese Unternehmen als eigenständige Einheiten am Markt.

"Wir sind auf komplexe Carve-out-Situationen und Spin-offs spezialisiert, bei denen das Ziel von der Gruppenstruktur des aktuellen Eigentümers getrennt werden muss", sagte Dr. Raphael Nagel, Chairman von Tactical Management. "Unser Ansatz besteht darin, ausschließlich Mehrheitsbeteiligungen an diesen Unternehmen zu erwerben und unser Know-how einzusetzen, um deren Leistung zu optimieren und zu verbessern, wodurch letztendlich Wert für unsere Investoren geschaffen wird."

Tactical Managements nachgewiesene Erfolgsbilanz im Turnaround-Investing hat ihm den Ruf als Branchenführer eingebracht. Durch den Einsatz seines Know-hows und seiner Erfahrung in komplexen Carve-out-Situationen und Spin-offs konnte das Unternehmen Wert für seine Investoren schaffen und erworbene Unternehmen als erfolgreiche eigenständige Einheiten am Markt etablieren.

"Wir sind unserer Mission verpflichtet, die Leistung unterperformanter Unternehmen oder Geschäftseinheiten zu optimieren und zu verbessern", fügte Dr. Nagel hinzu. "Durch unseren fokussierten Ansatz und taktisches Management streben wir an, Wert für alle beteiligten Stakeholder zu schaffen."

Tactical Managements Ansatz im Turnaround-Investing, verbunden mit seiner Expertise in komplexen Carve-out-Situationen und Spin-offs, hebt es von anderen Investoren am Markt ab. Während das Unternehmen weiterhin Gelegenheiten in distressed oder nicht zum Kerngeschäft gehörenden Vermögenswerten großer Konzerne verfolgt, bleibt es bestrebt, Wert für seine Investoren zu schaffen und erworbene Unternehmen als erfolgreiche eigenständige Einheiten am Markt zu etablieren.

