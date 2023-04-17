Molded Fiber Packaging Market is Anticipated to Reach USD 3431.45 million by 2030 | At a CAGR of 6.80% by 2030
Increasing Preference of Consumers for Recyclable and Eco-Friendly Materials will drive molded fiber packaging market growthNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The molded fiber packaging market is expected to exhibit a strong 6.80% CAGR over the forecast period from 2022 to 2030, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global molded fiber packaging market is mainly driven by the growing demand for environmentally viable packaging materials, according to the report. The report presents a comprehensive overview of the global molded fiber packaging market’s historical growth trajectory over the historical review period. This information is used to produce projections for the market’s likely growth trajectory over the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. Detailed projections for the market’s likely growth trajectory over the forecast period are provided in the report in order to help readers make sense of the global molded fiber packaging market’s movement. Major players operating in the global molded fiber packaging market are also profiled in the report in order to give readers an accurate overview of the competitive landscape of the market. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global molded fiber packaging market is also assessed in detail in the report.
Molded fiber packaging, also known as molded pulp packaging, is made from recycled paperboard or newsprint. Molded fiber packaging is usually used for protective packaging, where the thick paperboard packaging can serve fine, or for food service trays and beverage carriers. End caps, bowls, plates, and clamshell containers made from molded fiber packaging are also used all over the world. The demand from the molded fiber packaging market is growing day by day due to it being a recycled packaging solution. This makes it environmentally viable, which has become a key issue for end users all over the world. Recycled paperboard is also biodegradable, which makes molded fiber packaging doubly environmentally viable. The growing demand for sustainable, environment-friendly protective packaging solutions is likely to be a major driver for the global molded fiber packaging market.
Download Report Sample Copy: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3916
Molded fiber packaging solutions can also be made waterproof by the relatively easy process of applying a spray or dip coating of wax to the packaging products. This makes molded fiber packaging usable in even more applications, including food and beverage applications where spillage can be a concern. Other protective packaging applications are also opened up to molded fiber packaging by the addition of waterproofing. This further increases the applicability of molded fiber packaging and is likely to remain a major driver for the global molded fiber packaging market over the forecast period. Other innovations in molded fiber packaging are also likely to come thick and fast over the coming years due to the increasing investment in product innovation from major producers of molded fiber packaging. This is likely to remain a major driver for the global molded fiber packaging market over the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
The molded fiber packaging industry can be segmented depending on the type, source, product, and end-use industry.
The types of molded fiber packaging are transfer molded, thick-wall, processed pulp, and thermoformed fiber. The lead has been taken by the transfer molded segment, on account of the widespread demand for packaging products like wine shippers, slipper pans, fruit and vegetable trays, end caps, egg trays and cartons, and more, across the globe.
Source-based market segmentation comprises wood pulp as well as non-wood pulp. Wood pulp stands as the dominating segment in the worldwide market, due to its recyclability properties.
The products covered during the market study are clamshell containers, trays, end caps, boxes, and others. The demand for trays generated in the market is the highest, because of the ease of storing and shipping processes.
The main end-use verticals in the market include personal care, food & beverage, healthcare, electronics, and others. The maximum share in the market belongs to the food & beverage segment, mainly because of the rising use of products like egg trays and cartons, plates, jellies, food & serving trays, bowls, fruit, vegetable trays, cup carriers, wine, clam-shell food containers, locator trays for bottled products, within the food & beverage industry.
Ask For Customization: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_customize/3916
Regional Study
The regional study of the molded fiber packaging market has been considered for South America, Asia Pacific or APAC, the Middle East & Africa or MEA, Europe, and North America.
The easy availability and low cost of raw materials as well as labor are some of the factors that make APAC the leading market for molded fiber packaging. APAC is also touted to be the fastest-gaining market, given the tremendous development of the food & beverage industry and the expansive automotive sector. The region is a notable supplier and consumer of automobiles, which leads to high revenue generation for the molded fiber packaging market. China, backed by the stupendous growth of the automobile industry, can emerge as the top market for molded fiber packaging during the evaluation period.
The North American market for molded fiber packaging can make significant headway in the following years, as a result of the rampant demand for protective packaging and the mounting environmental concerns. These concerns are compelling most of the industries in the region, like food serving and retail sector to shed the use of plastic packaging and instead go for molded fiber packaging, which is more sustainable.
Access Full Report Details: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/molded-fiber-packaging-market-3916
Competitive Leaderboard:
Leading players in the global molded fiber packaging market include Huhtamäki Oyj (Finland), Brødrene Hartmann A/S (Denmark), UFP Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Henry Molded Products Inc. (U.S.), Robert Cullen Ltd (U.K.).
In May 2022, Huhtamaki announced the launch of its new fiber-based meal trays that are suited for both microwave and regular ovens for Waitrose & Partners to replace black plastic. These trays can be recycled and are also certified for home composting.
Similarly, in May 2022, Huhtamaki announced its plans to open a paper straw manufacturing facility in Northern Ireland. It manufactures paper straws using new, purpose-built machinery for delivering a premium product to improve the environmental friendliness of its products and introduce new, more sustainable packaging innovations.
Browse Related Reports:
Alcohol Packaging Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/alcohol-packaging-market-6612
Rigid Packaging Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/rigid-packaging-market-1772
Smart Labels Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/smart-labels-market-1294
Tobacco Packaging Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/tobacco-packaging-market-1292
Thermal Paper Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/thermal-paper-market-880
Stand Up Pouches Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/stand-up-pouches-market-2290
About Market Research Future:
At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research Consulting Services. MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.
Sagar kadam
WantStats Research And Media Pvt. Ltd.
+91 9595392885
email us here