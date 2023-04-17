Robot Fleet Management Software Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.8% by 2030
According to MRFR analysis, the global Robot Fleet Management Software market is expected to register a CAGR of 33.8% from 2022 to 2030 and hold a value of over USD 881.8 Million by 2030.
The Robot Fleet Management Software Market refers to the use of software to manage and control a fleet of robots. This software enables users to manage, monitor, and control multiple robots from a single platform. It provides various functionalities such as task scheduling, route optimization, real-time monitoring, and analytics. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the Robot Fleet Management Software Market. With the pandemic forcing many businesses to adopt remote working, the demand for robot fleet management software has increased significantly. Additionally, with the need for social distancing, businesses are adopting robots to carry out tasks that would have been carried out by human workers, further driving the growth of the market.
Some of the top key market players are Fives, Meili Robots, Energy Robotic, DGWorld, Formant, Waypoint
Robotics: Adverb Technologies Private Limited, Milvus Robotics, Clearpath Robots Inc., Fetch Robotics Inc., Bridge Robotics Ltd.
Regional Analysis
In terms of regional analysis, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market due to the presence of key players in the region and the high adoption rate of automation technologies. Europe is also expected to witness significant growth due to the growing demand for automation in various industries. The Asia-Pacific region is also expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing adoption of automation technologies in the manufacturing sector.
Market Segmentation
The component, device type, devices, application, and regional segments have been used to divide the global market for robot fleet management software.
Based on component, software and services have dominated the global robot fleet management software market. The software for managing robot fleets held the greatest market share in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 33.4% over the course of the study period.
Based on Devices: The desktop/laptop, tablet, and smartphone segments make up the worldwide robot fleet management software market, respectively. In the following ten years, the desktop market is anticipated to have significant revenue growth.
Based on Application: The industrial/manufacturing, warehousing, shipping & delivery, building & infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare, autonomous shuttles, and other segments make up the robot fleet management software market.
