Asigra Recognized as a CRN® Coolest Data Protection Vendor for 2023

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Asigra Inc., a leader in ultra-secure backup and recovery, today announced that it has been named to CRN Magazine’s Coolest Data Protection Vendor List for 2023. CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company produces the Coolest Data Protection Vendor List to recognize industry-leading technology companies providing transformative, channel-friendly products and services.
Part of the CRN Top 100 Storage Vendors for 2023, the Coolest Data Protection Vendor list is a valuable resource for solution providers looking for supportive vendors in a complex data protection, data management and resilience market. This year’s list represents the industry leaders that can be used for on-premises or cloud deployments. The companies were chosen by CRN for their perseverance in pushing the boundaries of innovation through cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships.
Asigra was selected for its ultra-secure data protection software -- Tigris Data Protection software. Tigris is a cloud backup and recovery software used by MSPs to protect and manage data across various environments, including physical, virtual, and cloud-based infrastructures. Using agentless architecture, it automatically discovers and protects all data sources without installing agents and features comprehensive security features, including military-grade encryption, multi-factor authentication, and compliance reporting.
“CRN’s 2023 Cool Data Protection Vendor list recognizes the leading vendors that are delivering transformative advancements in storage technology and bringing modern solutions to customers and solution providers that are built for the future,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are honored to recognize their contributions as the leading players in storage technology for 2023.”
“Asigra Tigris Data Protection software has been a foundational platform for managed service providers as partners successfully base their profitable cloud backup services on this proven technology,” said Eric Simmons, CEO of Asigra. “We are honored to be recognized for supporting channel partners in their efforts to protect and secure client data.”
The CRN Top 40 Data Protection Vendor List is featured in the April 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at shorturl.at/fhyQT.
About Asigra
Trusted since 1986, Asigra’s ultra-secure, award-winning backup technologies have been proudly developed in and supported from North America, providing organizations worldwide with the ability to quickly recover their data from anywhere through a global network of IT service providers. As the industry’s most secure backup and recovery solution for SaaS/Cloud applications, servers, virtual machines, endpoint devices, databases, applications, and IaaS based applications, Asigra protects sensitive data with anti-ransomware defense and recovery. The company has been recognized as a three-time Product of the Year Gold winner by TechTarget for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software and is positioned well in leading market research. More information on Asigra can be found at www.asigra.com.
