Patsco Introduces the Most Innovative Windshield Repair Kit - Now Available on Amazon

Repair Patch Repair Patch DIY Auto Glass Repair Chart

Simple and Effective Way to Fix Your Windshield. JUST Patch IT! No Drill or Injector Needed To Fix Rock Chips, Star Chip or Bullseyes.

I put the Patch on the rock chip, went to the store and took it off about an hour later and it was hard for me to find where the chip was. It was amazing!” — Kate