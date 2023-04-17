New AI-Software PracticeBreeze Helps Healthcare Practices Save Millions in Costs

PracticeBreeze is a revolutionary software solution created by Vohl Agency that helps healthcare practices achieve optimal performance and save operating costs

ATLANTA , GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta-based Vohl Technologies has announced the launch of PracticeBreeze, a revolutionary software solution that uses artificial intelligence to streamline patient engagement for healthcare practices.

One of the software's standout features is its ability to detect and respond to missed calls with text messages, automated appointment scheduling, and appointment reminders. This feature helps practices to reduce missed appointments and increase revenue by providing more efficient and effective communication with patients.

Recent data on the opportunity costs of missed calls made to healthcare practices show that the average private practice loses an estimated quarter of a million dollars in annual revenue due to missed calls alone. Across the market, missed appointments and unconfirmed appointments result in a loss of approximately $150 billion each year for healthcare providers in the United States.

To address this problem, Vohl Agency, a subsidiary of Vohl Technologies, has created PracticeBreeze. The software's AI-powered missed call response feature automatically detects any missed calls made to a practice and responds to the calls by text message and artificial intelligence. It starts a text conversation with the patient, detects what the patient needs, and gives a response. Where needed, it will even provide an appointment calendar link for the patient to schedule a visit based on office availability or schedule a follow-up call-back with automated reminders to the practice.

PracticeBreeze has already helped many practices in Dentistry, Orthodontics, Vein and Vascular, Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery, Chiropractic, and more to improve their revenue and patient engagement. According to a satisfied customer, "Onboarding was smooth. Communication's been flawless. Navigating the platform's been real easy too."

In addition to the AI-powered missed call response feature, PracticeBreeze offers many other features to help healthcare practices streamline patient engagement and grow their practice. These include automated appointment reminders, digital patient intake forms, and real-time appointment scheduling.

For practices looking to increase their revenue and improve patient engagement, PracticeBreeze offers a modern-day solution that is efficient, effective, and easy to use. Special offers are currently available for practices of all sizes.

To learn more, or to arrange a demo, visit PracticeBreeze.com.