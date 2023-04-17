There were 556 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,673 in the last 365 days.
Pioneering Hyperrealistic Micro Tattoo Artist Fernando Unda Joins Ganga Tattoo Studio
April 17, 2023, 07:57 GMT
CALABASAS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ganga Tattoo is thrilled to announce the addition of pioneering Hyperrealistic Micro Tattoo artist Fernando Unda to its talented team. Known for his intricate, stunning designs, Fernando is now booking appointments at Ganga Tattoo, where he will bring his unique artistic vision to the studio's clientele.
With a background in finance, 33-year-old Fernando Unda hails from Mexico and has spent the last eight years perfecting his signature Microrealism style. Combining black and grey techniques with single needle work, Fernando creates impeccable, lasting tattoos that are visually striking and heal beautifully. His work has gained him recognition from the Mexican government and has been featured in popular Mexican newspapers and magazines.
Fernando has traveled the world to showcase his art, including a residency in Denmark, and has drawn inspiration from renowned tattoo artists such as Oscar Akermo, Carlos Bautista, xson7, and Ralf Nonnweiler. His artistic influences also include music and art icons like Tool, Radiohead, Pearl Jam, The Mars Volta, Rage Against the Machine, Basquiat, Koons, and Murakami.
Fernando's ultimate goal is to become the best Microrealism tattoo artist in the world. He is dedicated to continuous learning and improvement and is committed to offering exceptional customer service to his clients. Aspiring tattoo artists can learn from Fernando's journey by continually practicing their craft, building a strong social media presence, and learning from the experiences of others in the industry.
