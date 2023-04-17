InStyle and People Magazine Ranks ONYC Hair Best Natural Hair Extension 2023
ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ONYC Tight Kinky Curl 7-Piece Clip-In has ranked as the best natural hair 2023 according to Instyle and People Magazine.
According to Instyle - ‘With ONYC Tight Kinky Curl 7-Piece Clip-In set, you’ll receive a generous supply of seven clip-in pieces. It mimics a 3B-3C texture, and it accentuated our tester’s natural hair perfectly’
The Tight Kinky Curl Weft Extensions which are in Kinky 3B-3C and Tight Kinky 3C-4A are loved by several customers and have been ranked by top publications like Ebony, Hype Hair, Sheen Magazine, and more... making the brand one of the best hair manufacturers in the USA.
People Magazine - “People who love to embrace their natural hair will love these 3B to 3C (though they also blend with 4A and 4B hair) curl-matching clip-ins from ONYC”
The stage is set as quality meets perfection and ladies do not have to worry about substandard hair extensions, as they have options of selecting the best natural hair extension.
About ONYC Hair:
ONYC Hair is a registered trademark and International Hair Extension Company that has been transforming hair since 2007. The company is best known for its 100% Pure Cuticle Virgin hair, which is the best grade of hair extension as it keeps the integrity of the hair. All ONYC hair comes from single donors and is verified by highly experienced, professionals before shipment to remove any defects from the bundles received. Hence, each product sold to clients has been tested for quality standards at every stage of processing to certify the highest quality. ONYC ensures each strand is kept in the same direction and all cuticles are intact. This process ensures long-lasting, reusable, and beautiful hair that will not tangle, puff, or matte with proper care so that customers get the best value for their money.
ONYC Hair has the widest variation of virgin hair products compared to other options in the market.
To learn more, visit https://www.onychair.com
ONYC PR and Media
ONYC HAIR
+ +1-201-589-6692
prandmedia@onychair.com