PHILIPPINES, April 16 - Press Release

April 16, 2023 Gatchalian seeks to boost foreign tourist arrivals, create more jobs with VAT refund mechanism Senator Win Gatchalian is seeking to boost foreign tourist arrivals in the country and create more jobs with the establishment of a mechanism for a refund of value-added tax (VAT). "To be truly competitive with its peers in the Asia Pacific region, the Philippines needs to establish a tourist VAT refund system, one that is unfortunately not provided in our current tax laws," Gatchalian said, as he filed Senate Bill 2023 or An Act Creating a VAT Refund Mechanism for Non-Resident Tourists. Under the proposed measure, foreign tourists will be provided VAT refund not exceeding 85% of the total amount of VAT paid by the tourist concerned on locally-purchased goods that they take with them out of the country within 60 days. "Promoting VAT refund for tourists can lead to a consumption impact known as 'tourism multiple on national income'," Gatchalian said. He explained that under this concept, any form of tourist entertainment raises national income, be it hotel accommodations, food purchases, transportation, visits to sports venues, theaters, bars, museums, health services, or any other kind of service. "With the hope of revitalizing our local tourism industry and driving overall economic growth, it is time we incentivize tourists into spending more money in the country," the senator said. Once in place, the proposed measure is expected to boost tourist arrivals in the country. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tourism department recorded approximately 8.26 million foreign tourists in 2019. This number declined to 1.48 million, 0.16 million, and 2.65 million in 2020, 2021, and 2022, respectively. For this year, the department hopes to draw in 4.8 million foreign tourists and generate at least $5.8 billion in revenues. "Napapanahon ito upang akitin ang mas marami pang mga dayuhang turista na bumisita sa ating bansa at palakasing muli ang industriya ng turismo. Inaasahan natin na magreresulta ito sa mas maraming trabaho para sa ating mga kababayan," Gatchalian concluded. VAT refund mechanism magpapalakas ng turismo, lilikha ng trabaho --Gatchalian Hangad ni Senador Win Gatchalian na palakasin ang pagdating ng mga dayuhang turista sa bansa at lumikha ng mas maraming trabaho sa pagtatatag ng mekanismo para sa refund ng value-added tax (VAT). "Upang makasabay sa mga kapitbahay natin sa Asia Pacific, ang Pilipinas ay kailangang magtatag ng isang tourist VAT refund system dahil walang konseptong ganito sa kasalukuyang umiiral na mga batas hinggil sa pagbubuwis," sabi ni Gatchalian na naghain ng Senate Bill 2023 o An Act Creating a VAT Refund Mechanism for Non-Resident Tourists. Sa ilalim ng panukalang batas, ang mga dayuhang turista ay bibigyan ng VAT refund na hindi hihigit sa 85% ng kabuuang halaga ng VAT na binayaran nila sa mga biniling mga produkto sa Pilipinas na dadalhin palabas ng bansa sa loob ng 60 araw. "Ang pagtataguyod ng VAT refund para sa mga turista ay maaaring humantong sa tinatawag na 'tourism multiple on national income'," sabi ni Gatchalian. Sa konseptong ito, aniya, ang anumang uri ng tourist entertainment ay nagpapataas ng kabuuang kita ng bansa sa pamamagitan ng pagtangkilik sa mga hotel, restaurant o anumang kainan, transportasyon, sports venues, sinehan, museo, serbisyong pangkalusugan, o anumang uri ng serbisyo. "Sa pag-asang mapasigla ang lokal na industriya ng turismo, panahon na para hikayatin natin ang mas maraming turistang dayuhan na gumastos sa bansa upang maitaguyod ang pangkalahatang paglago ng ekonomiya," sabi ng senador. Kapag ganap nang batas, inaasahang dadami pa ang mga dayuhang turista sa bansa. Bago ang pandemya ng COVID-19, nakapagtala ang Department of Tourism (DOT) ng humigit-kumulang 8.26 milyong dayuhang turista noong 2019. Bumaba ang bilang na ito sa 1.48 milyon noong 2020, 0.16 milyon noong 2021, at 2.65 milyon noong 2022. Para sa taong ito, umaasa ang DOT na makakakuha ng 4.8 milyong dayuhang turista at makabuo ng hindi bababa sa $5.8 bilyong kita. "Napapanahon ito upang akitin ang mas marami pang dayuhang turista na bumisita sa ating bansa at palakasin muli ang industriya ng turismo. Inaasahan natin na magreresulta ito sa mas maraming trabaho para sa ating mga kababayan," pagtatapos ni Gatchalian.