Physician Defense Group Launches Reputation Improvement Blog to Provide Guidance to affected Medical Doctors

The blog, Reputation Improvement, will provide medical professionals with the latest information and tips on what they can do to improve their online reputations. It covers how to respond to negative reviews, manage social media accounts, and use search engine optimization (SEO) to their advantage.
“We are excited to launch our new blog and provide medical professionals with the tools they need to protect and improve their online reputations,” said Anais Smith, the administrative manager of PDG. “We understand the importance of having a positive online presence, and we want to help medical professionals achieve that goal.”
She added, “We generally avoid social media because they may actually multiply negative information by giving other parties, including so-called ‘vandals,’ an opportunity to respond in negative ways.”
The blog will regularly feature new content and will be available free of charge to medical professionals.
PDG is dedicated to helping medical professionals protect and improve their online reputations. The company provides a range of services, including ORM, SEO, and social media management. It focuses, in particular, on physicians adversely affected by the disciplinary systems of various medical boards and associations. This focus addresses the needs of doctors who have been “sanctioned” or experienced “disciplinary action.” Once a board or association publishes negative information, no matter how little, about a physician, that information multiplies on the internet and can cripple a medical practice.
“Let’s say a physician is sanctioned by a board or association for allegedly prescribing an incorrect medication. A patient looking for a doctor who finds this information on the internet will, in most cases, not fully understand how relevant or irrelevant this is as to the doctor’s professional abilities,” Ms. Smith explained. “This information appears in multiple forms. The boards usually send it by email, right to the inboxes of all physician members. It is then permanently attached to the doctor’s name in the board’s physician directory. Finally, many boards send out press releases or even publish it in newsletters.”
Such adverse information can severely damage a physician’s ability to continue medical practice. Potential financial losses can be significant because someone finding such information on the internet may consider the physician “untrustworthy” without knowing anything else about them. PDG uses a proprietary system to assist physicians in promoting the positive aspects of their medical practices, thereby counteracting the adverse effects of sanctions.
About Physician Defense Group
Established in 2018, Physician Defense Group, LLC (PDG) is a Miami-based online reputation management (ORM) company focusing on physicians about whom adverse information, including disciplinary action, is circulating on the internet. While one cannot delete most such adverse information, it can be made much less relevant once the positive aspects of a doctor’s practice are appropriately highlighted. To this end, PDG has developed a proprietary ORM system. PDG was founded by internet marketing specialists and law practice managers who have first-hand experience with the challenges of medical practice and the negative effects the internet can have on reputations and business development. PDG’s website is https://PhysicianDefenseGroup.com.
