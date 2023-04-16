Statement by Minister Hussen on Orthodox Easter

Today, Eastern Orthodox, Oriental Orthodox and Eastern Catholic Christians in Canada and around the world celebrate Easter

OTTAWA, ON, April 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Eastern Orthodox, Oriental Orthodox and Eastern Catholic Christians in Canada and around the world celebrate Easter, the holiest holiday in the Orthodox Christian faith.

This celebration marks the end of Lent, a period of fasting, prayer and sacrifice, and commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, reminding us of the triumph of life over death and hope over despair.

Easter is a time of renewal, reflection and spiritual awakening. For many Orthodox Christians, it is a time for families and friends to gather and share festive meals, attend the Paschal Divine Liturgy and decorate eggs. We take this opportunity to also recognize the many contributions of the Orthodox Christian community to our country in the past, present and future.

On this day, our thoughts go out to the people of Ukraine who continue to fight for their country in the face of Russia's invasion. Today and every day, we continue to support and stand in solidarity with them.

May Easter bring hope to everyone around the world affected by the conflict and to those working to protect freedom, democracy and human rights. As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I wish everyone celebrating an Easter filled with peace, hope and blessings.

