Hailey Hermida Releases New Single

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Actress and Singer/Songwriter Hailey Hermida (Klaus) released another single on April 14th. Ignorance is Bliss is streaming on all platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Tidal.

Inspired by climate change, Ignorance is Bliss, lends itself to many different situations in life. It’s a reminder of those times when we are clearly ignoring a problem we are facing either personally or as a society. We may know we can do better individually or as a community but yet we ignore it. While the idea of ignorance may seem blissful short term, as the song implies, the long-term effects are harmful.

Co-written with Nathan Arenas, Ignorance is Bliss is a true collaboration between these talented teens. Both wrote the lyrics and the music as well as produced the single together. The initial demo was recorded in Nathan’s home studio. Final touches were recorded with the help of music producer and engineer Mike Jerz. who mixed the song before sending it to be mastered by four-time Grammy Award Winner John Greenham.

Previously, Hailey Hermida has released two songs. Her first single was How These Things Go, a song written out of frustration about those moments in life when situations are beyond your control. The second track, Never Mattered to You, explores the theme of heartbreak which is not exclusive to romantic relationships.

Hailey will be performing live at The Mint in LA on Wednesday, April 26th. This event is open to the public at no cost, giving both fans and first-time listeners the chance to enjoy her music in person.

“If there's any way I can help or make people feel less alone, you best BELIEVE I'll do it.” Writing music has helped me get out of dark places, and if my music can do the same for someone else, then that's all I could ask for.”

Hailey will follow up Ignorance is Bliss with an EP this fall. The EP will be a diary of her life, featuring songs about personal moments and feelings.

“I hope that listeners can connect with the emotions I express and find comfort in knowing that they are not alone. While the songs are inspired by my own experiences, they are written in a way that people can relate to and apply to their own life situations.”